Former NBA All-Star Patrick Ewing Returns To Georgetown As Head Coach

Photo by

News
Home > News

Former NBA All-Star Patrick Ewing Returns To Georgetown As Head Coach

Once a Hoya, always a Hoya.


NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Georgetown, the Washington, D.C. school that once dominated college basketball with alumni like Allen Iverson, has hired one of its own to lead the team.

Former New York Knick and NBA all-star player Patrick Ewing has been named the new head coach at Georgetown, replacing John Thompson III, the son of legendary Black coach, John Thompson, who coached Ewing from 1982-1985.

John Thompson III was fired on March 23, reports ESPN.

“My four years at Georgetown were the best of my life,” Ewing, 54, said in a statement. “Georgetown is my home and it is a great honor for me to return to my alma mater and serve as the next head coach. I have been preparing to be a head coach for many years and can’t wait to return to the Hilltop.

During the time Ewing played with Georgetown, the team went to the NCAA championship three times, and won one national title. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NBA, playing 15 of his 17 years in the pros with the New York Knicks. Ewing is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The center was previously the associate head coach of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

SOURCE: ESPN.com

SEE ALSO:

“Disgraced” Tells Story Of Murdered Baylor University Basketball Player

Patrick Ewing: I Didn’t Attend UNC Because Of Klan Rally

Allen Iverson , Charlotte Hornets , Chris Mullen , Georgetown University , John Thompson , NBA , Patrick Ewing

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Former NBA All-Star Patrick Ewing Returns To Georgetown As Head Coach

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-29-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now