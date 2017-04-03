Omarosa Delays Her Wedding Amid Death Threats

Omarosa Manigualt has decided to push back her wedding day amid concerns over her personal safety since joining the Trump administration.
The former Apprentice contestant was originally set to tie the knot with Pastor John Allen Newman on March 25 at his church in Jacksonville, Florida, The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary. However, The Daily Mail reports that both Omarosa and her fiancé have received so many death threats that they have had to postpone their big day.
“She is really concerned about her safety,” a source close to Omarosa told The Daily Mail. “There have been calls, emails and social media messages from people threatening to do harm to her and she feared that she wouldn’t be protected adequately at his church in Jacksonville. So she pushed the date back and made the change.”
Supposedly, Omarosa is so shook that she invited some high profile guests to her nuptials just to ensure an extra layer of security.
“Since she moved the wedding to D.C.,” the insider dished, “she’s invited President [Donald] Trump and other senior level White House executives in an effort to make sure the secret service and extra security will be there.”
Now, as a result of adding 45 to the invite list, guests will be subject to background checks before celebrating Omarosa’s nuptials. The bride has also been turning over the more alarming threats to White House security. The stress may have also gotten to Omarosa’s bridal party as four of her original seven bridesmaids have backed out of participating in the ceremony.
But Omarosa and John aren’t just facing death threats, his congregation has also been pretty open about its opposition to their relationship. Given his political leanings, some of his church members don’t think marrying Omarosa is a good look.
“Pastor Newman is a staunch Democrat. He was even a spiritual adviser on the committee of ministers working on Hillary Clinton’s election campaign,” a tipster from The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary explained to The Daily Mail. “His church membership doesn’t like the idea of their pastor marrying this Trump advocate who bashed President Barack Obama and believe Pastor Newman is using poor judgment by becoming her husband.”
The wedding has been rescheduled for April 8, but there is no word on where it will be held at this time.
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden.
Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place.
Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit.
Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff.
In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson.
<blockquote>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p>
</blockquote>
<p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p>
<p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p>
