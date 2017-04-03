Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her Bikini Body

NeNe Leakes let it all hang out on Instagram and gave everyone an eyeful!
The To Tell The Truth judge showed off her bikini body in a post writing, “Spring Break #2017 with the kiddies #lifeofnene.”
Although she decided to skip the makeup for today she did accessorize her ensemble with her brightest smile.
Next, NeNe graced the ‘Gram with another shot of herself looking regal in her royal blue, bejeweled two-piece. This time she was kind enough to let everyone know that they could purchase her breezy coverup at one of her shops.
“You can get these beautiful long fabulous cover ups at SWAGG BOUTIQUE. Will post more about it later #lifeofnene,” she wrote.
Clearly NeNe is living her best life these days and reminding us all that summer is right around the corner.
RELATED STORIES:
‘RHOA’ Cast Is Not Excited About NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak’s Potential Return
NeNe Leakes Lip-Syncing Toni Braxton At Swagg Boutique Brings Us Joy
NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
24 photos Launch gallery
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
1. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 1 of 24
2. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 2 of 24
3. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 3 of 24
4. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 4 of 24
5. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 5 of 24
6. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 6 of 24
7. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 7 of 24
8. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 8 of 24
9. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 9 of 24
10. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 10 of 24
11. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 11 of 24
12. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 12 of 24
13. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 13 of 24
14. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 14 of 24
15. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 15 of 24
16. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 16 of 24
17. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 17 of 24
18. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 18 of 24
19. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 19 of 24
20. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 20 of 24
21. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 21 of 24
22. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 22 of 24
23. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 23 of 24
24. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 24 of 24
comments – Add Yours