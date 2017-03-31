Q&A with Chicago Filmmaker Rhyan LaMarr

Chicago is a hotbed for multiple film productions taking place in the third-largest city in the country. It is often the backdrop in various television dramas and feature films, showcasing the city’s multiple layers of beauty and grit. The expansion of film programs at colleges and institutions such as Columbia College, DePaul University and the Illinois Institute of Art encourages students to make an actual living without relocating beyond their backyard.

Nearly 14 years ago, Columbia University graduate Rhyan LaMarr received his first big break on the set of Mr. 3000, starring fellow Chicagoan and late comedic legend Bernie Mac.

Over the last few years, LaMarr has worked on multiple productions throughout his career, including feature films, music videos, reality television programming at Universal Music Group RCA Records, Sony and Bunim and Murray Productions.

In 2013, he formed Red Guerrilla Productions and Say Something Music, producing Restored Me, released in theaters the following year.

Now, he is back in his hometown to film Canal Street, an independent film based in Chicago with an ensemble cast that includes Empire actor Bryshere Gray, Harry Lennix, Yancey Arias, Lance Reddick and other notables. Currently in pre-production, with a cast of 70 actors and 57 Chicago-based talents, they are set to begin filming April 3 around the Chicagoland area.

The Chicago Defender sat down with the rising filmmaker.

Q: Tell me about the production and what you found was the basis for your script?

A: The script was written in 2008. Me and my writing partner wrote it in our transition to California. I was there in 2005, so it takes a couple of years to really transition and get your feet on solid ground. As a storyteller, we like to pull from different stories that we experience. It’s not one common story. Be careful of what you say around writers because we just put it in the back of our brain.

This was a film we thought was needed in 2008, but it’s 2017 now and it’s a timely piece. The cultural awry in America and interracial relationships within our race, the divide that we have depends on our social and economic class, upbringing and how you were raised. It all plays out in this film. It all sets out on the stage of the law, and the judicial system.

It’s time for a film like this. The great thing, we’ve been allowed to utilize actors who have been blessed who have huge platforms. Normally, you have one or two actors of the high caliber. We have 12 actors and we’re still an indie film.

The actors liked the script so much that they jumped on it based on the script.

Q: Did you use different companies out of Chicago to source out the cast and crew? Was it a Chicago-based production?

A: Marisa Ross is our casting director. She casts for all the local Chicago shows.

Q: So, you’re providing jobs for folks here?

A:Yes, only 12 of our crew members are from outside of Chicago. Everyone else is from here.

Q: Tell me about yourself. You’re a Chicago native?

A:I was born in Bloomington, Illinois. My parents went to ISU. My mother grew up in Evanston and my dad grew up in East St. Louis. They met a college and I was blessed to be born (he laughs). We moved back to Evanston and lived there for a while until my parents split when I was in 3rd grade. My dad lived between the West Side and the South Side, and my mom lived in Park Ridge. My dad is an anomaly because none of my friends’ fathers stuck around and mine stuck around. He was always there even though my parents were no longer in a relationship.

I was growing up on different sides of the city, so I grew up to see a different type of world. I’ve always been an introvert, but because I’ve been blessed I could disguise it through creativity. I’ve been an outcast in a popular person’s body. I’ve always been into music, which is my number one passion, and I played sports.

Q:Which high school did you attend?

A:Maine East High School, which was a very progressive trade school, but it specialized in fine arts.

I learned in high school and then honed my skills in college. I learned from Mr. Wunderlich. There’s 30 people in Hollywood who were taught by him. I met my producing partner, Chris Jennings, in high school. Now, he produces for the top television shows.

Q:Do you consider your upbringing more privileged than others?

A:I think a lot people associate privilege with white people, but we’re all kind of privileged if you look at it from a standpoint of 60 years ago. We’re blessed in a lot of different ways.

Not everyone can move to the suburbs and not everyone can get out. You can’t look down on people. If you get the opportunity that I’ve been blessed with, I want to give the platform for others to follow their dreams.

Q:How does the music in Canal Street align with the storyline?

Look at today’s music and it’s so diverse. Back in the day, if you wanted to get a song, you had to buy a record, physically. You couldn’t buy a Rock album, Rap, R&B or Gospel and only have $20 — that’s what you would buy. If you wanted to listen to all the genres, you needed a great deal of money. So, you’re kind of stuck.

The music exemplifies what you wore and the kind of people you hung out with. Nowadays, there’s a fusion. The kids kind of wear a punk-infused wardrobe, but it’s from various amounts of musical influences. It’s diverse, which is helping that divide for the younger generation.

If you’re making a film that deals with diversity, then the music is a character in the film. If you’re talking about family that moves from the South Side to Winnetka, the music is going to be different. You will also realize people in Winnetka listen to the same music as the South Siders because of the internet.

Q:Any musicians from Chicago being used?

A:I’m currently talking to Amir Windom, who is our music supervisor, about creating a song with all the artists I grew up listening to. He’s been currently tasked in locating Crucial Conflict, Do or Die, Da Brat and the Infamous Syndicate.

If you’re really from the city and you grew up listening to music, you listened to this type of music.

Q: Do you feel that you represent that new wave of young filmmakers and how they can communicate with that younger demographic?

A: Absolutely. No doubt about it. Not knocking anybody else who is older or the people that have paved the way that I’ve learned from but when you’re doing storytelling–it must have evolved. If it doesn’t, it’s going to die. We all know it won’t die because of technology.

Q: Who did influence you in the business and what are some of your favorite films?

A: John Singleton is by far my favorite creator because he’s also a producer, writer, director and executive producer. “Higher Learning’ is my go-to film every time I do something big like this. Also, “Magnolia” which is directed by PT Anderson and he is also one of my favorite filmmakers. He deals with a lot big stories with ensemble. I like to tell stories with a lot of people. “Harry Met Sally”, those are my three ‘go to’ films—I can watch them repeatedly. I’m a cinephile so I watch everything.

