Shonda Rhimes Named Creative Director Of Dove’s Production Company

Queen Shonda continues to make boss moves!


Danielle Jennings
Looks like Shonda Rhimes is set to continue her mission to take over the world and this time she’s doing it with the help of one of the top beauty brands in the industry, as she just inked a major deal with Dove to push the brand forward.

Enduring beauty brand Dove recently announced that the company has selected A-list television producer Shonda Rhimes as the creative director for Dove’s new production company, Real Beauty productions. According to the company press release, the sole purpose of the partnership with Rhimes is to further showcase women’s beauty in media and culture. Dove stated that Rhimes was an ideal fit because she is a pioneer in celebrating diverse and inclusive beauty on screen.

In a statement regarding the new business endeavor, Rhimes said “I have always told stories to show us who we really are – our real human truths. The way women are depicted on our screens – big and small – must be challenged. I am personally eager to see the real and unexpected stories women will share with us.”

Nick Soukas, Vice President of Marketing for Dove was equally as thrilled to welcome Shonda Rhimes on board, as he expressed saying “We are thrilled to partner with Shonda and real women everywhere. By putting the power directly into the hands of real women and girls, they can truly represent who they are, as beautiful, confident and diverse individuals.”

You can share your #RealBeauty, including what it looks like and means to you, by visiting Dove’s special website DoveRealBeauty.com to share your personal story in an effort for the company to share the beauty journey of real women.

 

