Original
Home > Original

‘Mann and Wife’ episode 302 becomes Bounce’s highest-rated original sitcom telecast


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Bounce kicked off season three of its hit original comedy series Mann & Wife with two all-new episodes back-to-back on Tuesday, March 28 and the premiere telecasts combined to reach over one million unduplicated viewers 2+.

Episode 302 at 9:30 pm increased audience by as much as +17% over the 9:00 pm telecast, delivering 326K HHs, 180K P18-49, 190K Persons 25-54 and 440K P2+. The episode is now the most-watched original sitcom telecast in Bounce history in Household delivery as well as the #1 Mann & Wife episode to date in HHs, P25-54 and P2+. It was also the #1 most-watched program among all ad-supported cable in the delivery of African Americans between 9:30-10:00 pm Tuesday night.

All-new season three episodes of Mann & Wife premiere Tuesday nights at 9:00 pm (ET) on Bounce.

Real-life husband and wife team David and Tamela Mannstar and serve as executive producers of Mann & Wife. The half-hour sitcom follows their characters – newlyweds and second-chance sweethearts Daniel and Toni Mann – as they laugh and love their way through the ups and downs of life as a blended family, each with two children from previous marriages. In addition to the show’s popular stars, Tony Rock, Terri J. Vaughn, Steven Wash, Amir O’Neil, Lauryn Kennedy Hardy and Jadah Marie co-star.

Guest stars include Carl Payne, Victoria Rowell, George Wallace, Antonio Fargas, Rod “Rod Man” Thompson, DC Youngfly, Blue Kimble, Vanessa Fraction and Brely Evans.

This season sees hilarious takes on visiting family, mistaken identity, school pressure, phony health scares, an embarrassing email leak and even a 1970’s cop show spoof.

Mann & Wife co-creator Roger Bobb (House of Payne, The Rickey Smiley Show) serves as executive producer and director of the series.

Bounce (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and more.

Visit BounceTV.com for more information

 

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading ‘Mann and Wife’ episode 302 becomes Bounce’s highest-rated original sitcom telecast

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-29-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now