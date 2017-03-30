‘Mann and Wife’ episode 302 becomes Bounce’s highest-rated original sitcom telecast

Bounce kicked off season three of its hit original comedy series Mann & Wife with two all-new episodes back-to-back on Tuesday, March 28 and the premiere telecasts combined to reach over one million unduplicated viewers 2+.

Episode 302 at 9:30 pm increased audience by as much as +17% over the 9:00 pm telecast, delivering 326K HHs, 180K P18-49, 190K Persons 25-54 and 440K P2+. The episode is now the most-watched original sitcom telecast in Bounce history in Household delivery as well as the #1 Mann & Wife episode to date in HHs, P25-54 and P2+. It was also the #1 most-watched program among all ad-supported cable in the delivery of African Americans between 9:30-10:00 pm Tuesday night.

All-new season three episodes of Mann & Wife premiere Tuesday nights at 9:00 pm (ET) on Bounce.

Real-life husband and wife team David and Tamela Mannstar and serve as executive producers of Mann & Wife. The half-hour sitcom follows their characters – newlyweds and second-chance sweethearts Daniel and Toni Mann – as they laugh and love their way through the ups and downs of life as a blended family, each with two children from previous marriages. In addition to the show’s popular stars, Tony Rock, Terri J. Vaughn, Steven Wash, Amir O’Neil, Lauryn Kennedy Hardy and Jadah Marie co-star.

Guest stars include Carl Payne, Victoria Rowell, George Wallace, Antonio Fargas, Rod “Rod Man” Thompson, DC Youngfly, Blue Kimble, Vanessa Fraction and Brely Evans.

This season sees hilarious takes on visiting family, mistaken identity, school pressure, phony health scares, an embarrassing email leak and even a 1970’s cop show spoof.

Mann & Wife co-creator Roger Bobb (House of Payne, The Rickey Smiley Show) serves as executive producer and director of the series.

