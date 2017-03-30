IN THE MIXX: WVON Adds Maze Jackson in the Mornings, Sherri Shepherd in Chicago

This week will be a short and sweet feature while there is good news to spread all around in Black Chicagoland.

Spring is here and the weather is bi-polar, but as true Chicagoans, we deal with the bursts of hot weather with manic shifts of cold — holding on to our cute scarfs and hats.

Birthday Shout-outs

What a wonderful centennial birthday STOMP and APPLAUSE for Ms. Rosemary Broussard, who turned 100 years old on March 27. Ms. Broussard was honored by her family and loved ones over the weekend at a special black-tie celebration. We must give great recognition to our elders and cherish them dearly — they are the shoulders we all stand on to carry our voice loudly and proudly.

A belated birthday shout-out to super, extraordinaire special-events producer Nicole Marie Pittmon, who celebrated on March 28. One of my favorite band musicians, Jay Red aka Juwan, on March 29; Empire Records Promotions Manager Lee Edwards and DJ Shon Dervis celebrate on March 30. Cranking out the taxes this season, Marquita ‘MK’ Riggins does the birthday dance on April 2. Showing born day love — celebrations go out to fashion designer Toyiah Marquis: proud suburban mom of three Diane Cook; Avant’s talent manager Big Jay Woodard, and Chicago House music legend DJ Andre Hatchett on April 3.

Congrats and Promotions

WVON changes up the line-up as they add political analyst and consultant, Maze Jackson to The Matt McGill Show in the mornings starting April 3. Jackson has worn several hats as a fill-in host for almost every shift on the station and contributed to its increased social media presence through his politically charged posts. The combination of McGill and Jackson should keep listeners on the edge of their seats and certain public officials sweating a little more.

Congrats to Jeff Issac. He is the newly appointed CEO to lead the Boy Scouts of America in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. With 30 years of experience, Issac has worked in Scouting in Montgomery, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; Flint, Michigan, and recently served as CEO of the Gulf Stream Council in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for the past 11 years.

In town this week, former co-host of The View, Sherri Shepherd, will be promoting her show, Trial and Error and her new role. The actress and comedian is from the Chicago area and had a chance to sit down with her discussing her own personal trials and triumphs. Check out next week’s Chicago Defender for the full story.

Do you have a scoop, career, life-changing announcements? If so, please share them with us. Email: mdatcher@chicagodefender.com

Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter

Also On The Chicago Defender: