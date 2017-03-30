IN THE MIXX: WVON Adds Maze Jackson in the Mornings, Sherri Shepherd in Chicago

This week will be a short and sweet feature while there is good news to spread all around in Black Chicagoland.
Spring is here and the weather is bi-polar, but as true Chicagoans, we deal with the bursts of hot weather with manic shifts of cold — holding on to our cute scarfs and hats.
Ms. Rosemary Broussard (seated) surrounded by family at her 100th Birthday celebration.
Birthday Shout-outs
What a wonderful centennial birthday STOMP and APPLAUSE for Ms. Rosemary Broussard, who turned 100 years old on March 27. Ms. Broussard was honored by her family and loved ones over the weekend at a special black-tie celebration. We must give great recognition to our elders and cherish them dearly — they are the shoulders we all stand on to carry our voice loudly and proudly.
A belated birthday shout-out to super, extraordinaire special-events producer Nicole Marie Pittmon, who celebrated on March 28. One of my favorite band musicians, Jay Red aka Juwan, on March 29; Empire Records Promotions Manager Lee Edwards and DJ Shon Dervis celebrate on March 30. Cranking out the taxes this season, Marquita ‘MK’ Riggins does the birthday dance on April 2. Showing born day love — celebrations go out to fashion designer Toyiah Marquis: proud suburban mom of three Diane Cook; Avant’s talent manager Big Jay Woodard, and Chicago House music legend DJ Andre Hatchett on April 3.
Congrats and Promotions
WVON political commentator, Maze Jackson.
WVON changes up the line-up as they add political analyst and consultant, Maze Jackson to The Matt McGill Show in the mornings starting April 3. Jackson has worn several hats as a fill-in host for almost every shift on the station and contributed to its increased social media presence through his politically charged posts. The combination of McGill and Jackson should keep listeners on the edge of their seats and certain public officials sweating a little more.
Defender Sr.Staff Writer, Mary L. Datcher and actress/comedian, Sherri Shepherd.
Congrats to Jeff Issac. He is the newly appointed CEO to lead the Boy Scouts of America in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. With 30 years of experience, Issac has worked in Scouting in Montgomery, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; Flint, Michigan, and recently served as CEO of the Gulf Stream Council in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for the past 11 years.
In town this week, former co-host of The View, Sherri Shepherd, will be promoting her show, Trial and Error and her new role. The actress and comedian is from the Chicago area and had a chance to sit down with her discussing her own personal trials and triumphs. Check out next week’s Chicago Defender for the full story.
Do you have a scoop, career, life-changing announcements? If so, please share them with us. Email: mdatcher@chicagodefender.com
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden.
Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place.
Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit.
Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff.
In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson.
<blockquote>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p>
</blockquote>
<p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p>
<p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>