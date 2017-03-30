Four People Killed Within Four Hours In Chicago During Violent Attacks

Chicago police said Thursday that four people were killed within four hours and a pregnant woman was found dead with a head gunshot wound during a spree of violent attacks, reports the Chicago Tribune.
From Chicago Tribune:
The five [the four people killed and pregnant woman found dead] were among at least nine people shot in attacks across the city starting Thursday morning, according to police.
The four men or boys were fatally shot about 3:50 p.m. at Nadia Fish and Chicken, 2704 E. 75th St., police said. A male attacker approached the restaurant and fired shots, wounding two men or boys who died inside, a third who was found nearby outside and a fourth who was found in a backyard in the 7500 block of South Coles Avenue, according to police. It was not immediately clear how many of the victims were inside or outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.
…The woman was found dead just after noon about a mile away. The body of 26-year-old Patrice L. Calvin was discovered in a home in the 7500 block of South Luella Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, authorities said.
The Chicago fire department said three people were also fatally shot at 75th Street and South Coles Avenue Thursday, reports NBC Chicago.
SOURCE: Chicago Tribune, NBC Chicago
SEE ALSO:
Chicago Girl Harassed After Horrific Facebook Live Gang Rape
Chicago’s Black Communities Targeted In ‘Biking While Black’ Police Tactic
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
24 photos Launch gallery
1. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
1 of 24
2. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
2 of 24
3. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
3 of 24
4. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
4 of 24
5. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
5 of 24
6. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
6 of 24
7. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
7 of 24
8. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
8 of 24
9. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
9 of 24
10. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
10 of 24
11. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
11 of 24
12. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
12 of 24
13. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
13 of 24
14. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
14 of 24
15. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
15 of 24
16. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
16 of 24
17. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
17 of 24
18. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
18 of 24
19. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
19 of 24
20. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
20 of 24
21. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
21 of 24
22. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
22 of 24
23. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
23 of 24
24. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
24 of 24