Four People Killed Within Four Hours In Chicago During Violent Attacks

A pregnant woman was also found dead, with at least nine people shot across the city Thursday.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Chicago police said Thursday that four people were killed within four hours and a pregnant woman was found dead with a head gunshot wound during a spree of violent attacks, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From Chicago Tribune:

The five [the four people killed and pregnant woman found dead] were among at least nine people shot in attacks across the city starting Thursday morning, according to police.

The four men or boys were fatally shot about 3:50 p.m. at Nadia Fish and Chicken, 2704 E. 75th St., police said. A male attacker approached the restaurant and fired shots, wounding two men or boys who died inside, a third who was found nearby outside and a fourth who was found in a backyard in the 7500 block of South Coles Avenue, according to police. It was not immediately clear how many of the victims were inside or outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

…The woman was found dead just after noon about a mile away. The body of 26-year-old Patrice L. Calvin was discovered in a home in the 7500 block of South Luella Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, authorities said.

The Chicago fire department said three people were also fatally shot at 75th Street and South Coles Avenue Thursday, reports NBC Chicago.

