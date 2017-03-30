Do You Date A Man Who Tells You His Divorce Is Almost Final? Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

***To all my on-line readers, I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your continued support and your comments. They are appreciated and valued.

Dear Dr. Karen:

I worked with a guy for 10 years. During this time, we were just good friends. After my divorce I learned the feelings between us were more than friendship. He was still married, but promised we would be together after his son graduated.

His son has graduated and there has just been one excuse after another why he is not leaving his wife. I don’t want to move on with my life without him, but on the other hand, I’m tired of his excuses. What should I do to get him to open his eyes and see what he’s missing?

Waiting

Dear Waiting:

Why are you involved in another woman’s marriage? This man may have been a “gentleman” for the 10 years you were friends, but after your divorce he became a man who cheats on his wife and makes empty promises to another woman.

You want him to open his eyes and see what he’s missing. Why not open yours and see what you are missing. He’s not missing anything. He has a wife at home and a mistress on the side. You don’t want to move on without him, then stay and keep listening to the excuses!

*** If a man or woman tells you he’s getting a divorce, should you believe it or move on?

***Dr. Karen R. January is an expert in youth development as well as male-female relationships. Her book, ¨Lessons Mama Never Taught Me,¨ profiles 10 women and the mistakes they made in parenting, love and life. It can be purchased at Amazon.com. Please send your questions to Dr. Karen at askdrjanuary@gmail.com.

Visit her website: www.drkaykay.com

FB: drkayj Twitter: @drkjanuary

Disclaimer “The advice offered in this column is not intended to replace or substitute for any professional, financial, medical, legal, or other professional advice. Dr. Karen January, the newspaper and publisher are not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any given situation. You, and only you, are completely responsible for your actions.” Due to the large number of letters received there is no guarantee that your question will be published.

Also On The Chicago Defender: