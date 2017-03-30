Cook County Homeowners Have More Time to Pay Property Taxes

State Rep. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, is fighting to give Cook County homeowners additional time to pay their property taxes, responding to concerns raised by taxpayers and community leaders. Sims passed legislation through the House Thursday to protect local taxpayers from costly fees and penalties that would hit 50,000 Cook County residents next month.
“Springfield must understand and work to resolve problems facing working families, elderly residents living on fixed incomes and taxpayers across Chicago and throughout Cook County,” Sims said. “These homeowners desperately want to pay their tax bills, but they need time. With this legislation, I’m calling on the state to work with, not against hard working taxpayers by giving them additional time to pay their property tax bills.”
Sims’ House Bill 155 gives struggling homeowners an additional four months to pay their most recent tax bills, returning to the same period as was available in previous years, before an individual’s property taxes are sold to a tax buyer, adding costly new fees on top of the original tax bill. If the taxes are purchased, families could eventually lose their homes if they are unable to meet the terms imposed by the tax buyer.
In previous years, lawmakers have provided struggling Cook County homeowners with additional time to avoid a tax sale. However no such extension currently exists for the most recent series of tax bills. As a result, the taxes of 50,000 Cook County residents could be sold as early as next week. Alarmingly, the Cook County Treasurer’s Office reports that they have been unable to notify approximately 10,000 of these taxpayers of the impending sale.
Sims’ House Bill 155 would delay the sale until August, giving taxpayers more time to catch up. Various community and elected leaders have urged lawmakers to take action on behalf of these homeowners, many of which live on fixed incomes or are struggling to make installment payments.
“Property taxes in Chicago and Cook County are higher than ever, so it’s important we give homeowners the time necessary to make their payments,” Sims said. “I’m calling on the Governor and the Senate to join us in taking immediate action on this bill, while we still have time to protect struggling homeowners from new penalties and the risk of losing their homes.”
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden.
Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place.
Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit.
Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff.
In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson.
<blockquote>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p>
</blockquote>
<p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p>
<p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>