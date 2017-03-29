Sports
Home > Sports

“Soul On Ice” drops plenty knowledge on the Black History in hockey


Sports by #TheBIGS
Leave a comment
 It’s no secret that for most of us that grew up in the inner-city of Chicago, the sport of hockey has always been considered a “white” sport, while more popular sports like baseball, football and basketball are all equipped with a long-standing history of black excellence.
The average sports fan knows that Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell were pioneers on and off the court during their time in the NBA.
Most casual fans know that Jim Brown was a symbol of Black pride as he became an all-time great rusher in the NFL.
Every stadium in Major League Baseball recognizes Jackie Robinson’s legacy as the man to break the color barrier which impacted not only the entire sports world but the entire country.
In hockey… the puck?
Well at least that is the reputation that the sport carries. The fact of the matter is that when you think of the sport of hockey, one of the last things you think of is Black History. However, that could not be further from the truth. Black history certainly exists in the story of hockey, let’s just say that it has been frozen beneath the ice. Thankfully, Director Damon-Kwame Mason has come to recover that history and has sculpted it into the masterful and very necessary sports documentary, “Soul On Ice: Past, Present & Future”.
#TheBIGS , NHL , Soul On Ice

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading “Soul On Ice” drops plenty knowledge on the Black History in hockey

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-29-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now