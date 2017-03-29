“Soul On Ice” drops plenty knowledge on the Black History in hockey

It’s no secret that for most of us that grew up in the inner-city of Chicago, the sport of hockey has always been considered a “white” sport, while more popular sports like baseball, football and basketball are all equipped with a long-standing history of black excellence.

The average sports fan knows that Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell were pioneers on and off the court during their time in the NBA.

Most casual fans know that Jim Brown was a symbol of Black pride as he became an all-time great rusher in the NFL.

Every stadium in Major League Baseball recognizes Jackie Robinson’s legacy as the man to break the color barrier which impacted not only the entire sports world but the entire country.

In hockey… the puck?

Well at least that is the reputation that the sport carries. The fact of the matter is that when you think of the sport of hockey, one of the last things you think of is Black History. However, that could not be further from the truth. Black history certainly exists in the story of hockey, let’s just say that it has been frozen beneath the ice. Thankfully, Director Damon-Kwame Mason has come to recover that history and has sculpted it into the masterful and very necessary sports documentary, “Soul On Ice: Past, Present & Future”.

