Several Missing D.C. Girls Found, According To Police

According to D.C. police, several teens who were reported missing have been found, NBC News reports.
Among them are Demetria Carthens, 17; Heaven Shamte, 15; Rayna Gross, 16; and Dashann Wallace, 15. Carthens had been missing since February 7, while Shamte Gross and Wallace were reported missing in March.
No further information has been released as of press time, says NBC News.
As NewsOne previously reported, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced six new initiatives on Friday (March 24) to help find missing children in the district. In addition, a task force will be created to help identify ways to improve the home lives of those who run away.
The announcement came after a town hall meeting held last Wednesday (March 22), where residents and community leaders gathered to discuss the city’s missing Black and Latinx teen girls.
In a letter obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday (March 23), Congressional Black Caucus chairman Cedric Richmond and D.C. Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton urged FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to assist in providing resources to address missing persons cases.
As community members continue to rally together, social media and national news outlets continue to spread awareness.
SOURCE: NBC News, Twitter
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
24 photos Launch gallery
1. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
1 of 24
2. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
2 of 24
3. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
3 of 24
4. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
4 of 24
5. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
5 of 24
6. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
6 of 24
7. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
7 of 24
8. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
8 of 24
9. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
9 of 24
10. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
10 of 24
11. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
11 of 24
12. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
12 of 24
13. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
13 of 24
14. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
14 of 24
15. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
15 of 24
16. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
16 of 24
17. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
17 of 24
18. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
18 of 24
19. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
19 of 24
20. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
20 of 24
21. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
21 of 24
22. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
22 of 24
23. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
23 of 24
24. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
24 of 24