Newsletter
Home > Newsletter

No Free Rides: Gov. Rauner Call on General Assembly to Pass I-55 Resolution


Mary L. Datcher, Chicago Defender Sr. Staff Writer
Leave a comment

On Monday, Governor Bruce Rauner joined Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn, Leader Jim Durkin and local officials to urge the General Assembly to take action on a resolution that would allow IDOT to address chronic congestion by adding managed lanes to Interstate 55. In order to keep the project on track as a public-private partnership, the General Assembly must pass a resolution by the end of March or a historic opportunity to invest in the state’s infrastructure will be lost.

In an official statement, “We declared that Illinois was ‘open for business’ by inviting investors to become our partners in this much-needed project,” Governor Rauner said. “Sadly, the General Assembly did not get the message. Time is running out. The choice is clear. Do the right thing for the people of Illinois by creating thousands of jobs, reducing congestion and growing our economy.”

“Investors interested in improving transportation in Illinois have told us they need a decision on I-55 now,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “A P3 is our one chance to deliver this project. The public has waited long enough. It’s time to act.”  

Since early 2016, legislators have refused to call a bipartisan resolution on I-55 for a vote, denying motorists and taxpayers the benefits of an innovative solution to save money, enhance their quality of life and open up the state to new investment.

“I first introduced this commonsense resolution more than one year ago.  This is good public policy that to date has been ignored by the Democrats.  We should give  IDOT the ability to negotiate and procure private investors to advance this much needed project to ease congestion, improve travel times and keep our roads safer, while at the same time protecting Illinois taxpayers.  I will be urging my Democratic colleagues to act quickly this week and pass my resolution so that we can move forward and bring some much needed relief to the motorists who depend on I-55,” said Durkin. 

Under existing state law, IDOT can seek to build, finance, operate, and maintain highway projects under a P3 as long as the General Assembly adopts a resolution in support of the project. The law is modeled on best practices from across the country and includes opportunities for public hearings and input.

According to the Governor’s office, the managed lanes project would add a tolled express lane in both directions of I-55 between Interstate 355 and Interstate 90/94, resulting in hundreds of construction jobs and thousands of additional long-term jobs. Construction for the project is estimated at more than $400 million.

The administration says “there is already significant interest in the project from local and international firms”, with 17 firms participating in a response to a formal Request for Information (RFI) filed by IDOT last year.

In other words, if this resolution is passed–expect no free rides on I-55 if IDOT gets its way. We will keep you posted on this developing story.

Gov Bruce Rauner , IDOT , Illinois General Assembly , Interstate 55 Expressway

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading No Free Rides: Gov. Rauner Call on General Assembly to Pass I-55 Resolution

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-22-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now