Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date + First Look At The Album Cover

With the U.S. in utter chaos thanks to the POTUS and his staff, we are all in desperate need of some entertainment to get our minds off things. Send in the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul herself Mary J. Blige, who just delighted fans when she finally announced the release date of her new album and a look at the stunning cover art.
After earning her fifth number one single with the classic MJB jam “Thick Of It” on the Adult R&B Songs Airplay chart, Mary J. Blige gave us just a taste of what to expect from her 13th solo album. Well now the wait is officially over, as the release date of “Strength Of A Woman” has been revealed to drop on April 28.
As reported by Billboard, “Strength Of A Woman” will feature collaborations with Kanye West, Jazmin Sullivan (who wrote the hit “Thick Of It”), Raphael Saadiq and Hit-Boy just to name a few. If the album follows in the similar vein of “Thick Of It,” expect MJB to hold nothing back when it comes to all of the drama that she has found herself in lately due to the increasingly messy divorce from ex-husband and former manager Kendu Issacs.
On the rumors that she was working with Kanye West, Mary previously told The Hollywood Reporter “I don’t want to give up the name of the song yet, but the album is mostly complete. But I absolutely got a chance to work with the great Kanye West. And the song is crazy — I can’t wait for people to hear it.”
As for the album’s cover, Mary is seated on a throne where she belongs, while giving the camera a fierce look outfitted in black leather and lace. While we countdown the days until “Strength Of A Woman’s” release, get into her new single “U+Me (Love Lesson)” which just dropped a few weeks ago.
You can check out Mary J. Blige’s album cover for “Strength Of A Woman” BELOW:
