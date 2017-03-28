City of Atlanta to purchase property for new fire station in the Princeton Lakes in SW Atlanta

The Atlanta City Council has approved legislation authorizing the transfer $242,500 in funding from the Princeton Lakes Tax Allocation District to purchase property on Fairburn Road to be used the site for the future fire station.

The legislation was sponsored by Councilmember Keisha Lance Bottoms, who represents the growing area. The property is located on Fairburn Road, S.W. near the Princeton Lakes Subdivision.

“I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with the property owner to purchase this land for a station that has been needed for quite some time,” said Councilmember Bottoms. “We amended the Princeton Lakes Redevelopment Plan to prioritize this project in order to provide faster fire and emergency services to this growing area of our city.”

Two new developments have been announced for the Princeton Lakes corridor. A vacant parcel next to Movies ATL is slated to become a hotel and city officials are making plans to construct a fire station in the district on Fairburn Road. The land is owned by Vulcan Lands.

The Princeton Lakes area inside Atlanta City limits encompasses major arteries such as Camp Creek Parkway, Carmia Drive, Redwine Road, west side of Commerce Drive, and Princeton Lakes Parkway. Many city of Atlanta residents in the area rely on Fulton County of the city of East Point for fire service or Atlanta Fire Station #31, located 3 to 5 miles or so from the Princeton Lakes area.

“The Princeton Lakes area includes a large 1.000-plus household residential development, many large commercial properties, and an elementary school, Deerwood Academy, said NPU P Chairman Reginald Rushin. “The NPU-P community expects more development of all kinds in this area and we want to ensure residents, business owners, and visitors have, not just adequate, but superior fire protection. NPU-P fully supports the land acquisition for a new station to serve the Princeton Lakes area.”

For many years, NPU-P has advocated for a new station in this area for several safety reasons:

• The main roadway (Fairburn Road) between Station #31 and Princeton Lakes is a narrow, heavily travelled, two lane road where there no widening plans.

• Station #31 is located 3 to 5 miles, or 5 to 7 minutes or so (per Google Maps), from the Princeton Lakes area.

• The station location contributes to slower response times to incidents, and underscores the importance of reciprocal fire service agreements with East Point and Fulton County.

• The economy continues to improve, which will result in increased commercial development continuing west along Camp Creek Parkway, inside city limits, where the last large areas of undeveloped acreage exist.

• Increased residential density as evidenced by the recent addition of new apartment complexes in the area, which means more people and traffic requiring services.

• The closeness of the single family homes in the Princeton Lakes residential areas increase the chance of fires spreading beyond a single house.

• The Princeton Lakes area is a popular shopping, dining and entertainment destination with clogged roadways mornings, afternoons, and before major holidays.

