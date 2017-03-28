Ariel Investments Names Valerie Jarrett to Company Board

Ariel Investments, LLC announced the election of Valerie Jarrett, former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama, to the company’s Board of Directors.

John W. Rogers, Jr., Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Ariel Investments, said, “With her wealth of experience from an extraordinary public and private sector career, we are simply delighted to have Valerie join our company board. We know Ariel will benefit greatly from her insights, expertise and vision.”

The longest serving Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama, Ms. Jarrett oversaw the Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs and Chaired the White House Council on Women and Girls. Throughout her tenure at the White House, she worked to mobilize elected officials, business, community leaders and diverse groups of advocates, leading the Obama Administration’s efforts to expand and strengthen access to the middle class, and boost American business.

A background in both the public and private sectors, Ms. Jarrett served as the Chief Executive Officer of The Habitat Company in Chicago, Chairman of the Chicago Transit Board, Commissioner of Planning and Development, and Deputy Chief of Staff and Deputy Corporation Counsel for Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. She also practiced with private law firms for six years and served as the director of numerous corporate and not-for-profit boards including Chairman of the Board of the Chicago Stock Exchange, Chairman of the University of Chicago Medical Center Board of Trustees, and Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

“I have known Valerie for many, many years and have great admiration for her work ethic and commitment to Chicago and our nation. It is worth noting that Valerie’s father, Dr. James Bowman, was one of our original directors until his death, so there is a great sense of symmetry and continuity with Valerie joining our board. I know Valerie will be a tremendous asset and look forward to working with her,” Rogers concluded.