Snoop Dogg Will Induct Tupac Shakur Into 2017 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

In the very first year of eligibility, Tupac Shakur will be inducted into the newest class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and his former labelmate Snoop Dogg will induct him into the rarefied club.

Snoop, who collaborated with the late rapper on the 1996 All Eyez on Me‘s “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” has performed the song with a hologram of the iconic rapper.

Rolling Stone reports that the D-O-Double G has also taken credit for bringing Shakur to Death Row Records, run by Suge Knight. He has spoken about the late rapper’s genius.

“‘Pac brought a spirit to the studio that was different than anybody we ever worked with,” said Snoop, according to Rolling Stone. “He had a spirit – like this n–ga could be in three different rooms at one time makin’ music. He would never listen to it.”

2Pac will join Pearl Jam, Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra and Joan Baez for the 2017 class. Chic’s Nile Rodgers will be given the Award For Musical Excellence.

The induction ceremony will be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 7, 2017, and will later air on HBO.

