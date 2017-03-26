Jazz In The Gardens 2018: A Musical Revival (VIDEO)

Jazz in the Gardens 2017 was more than a music festival it was musically a spiritual event. I have attended many concerts and music festivals in my life, however, the two-day JITG served to be the version of a musical revival.

After a day of libations, food and people watching along with my ears being blessed with the jazz renditions of artists including Chante Moore and Robin Thicke, my soul waited for Jill Scott to take the stage. Serving as the closing out of day one Ms. Scott as I will forever call her now approached the stage and evoked the essence of “girl power and baby let me make you a steak” in me all at once. Jilly from Philly left it all on the stage and left the crowd wanting more.

After being musically full from day one, I awoke excited to know there was another day of soulful blessings awaiting me and who better to bring the call to service than The Roots? Black Thought and Questlove delivered hip hop devotion at it’s finest followed up by Adra Day’s neo-soul sultry voice to offer a palette cleanse as we prepared for the sermon being delivered by Common. LL Cool J closed out service with old school jams mixed with a little new school flavor leaving my lyrical soul completely satisfied.

Along with good company, beautiful vibes and the fantastic weather of Miami Gardens, needless to say, Jazz In the Gardens 2018 is already marked on my calendar.

