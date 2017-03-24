Home

City of Atlanta accepts $100,000 to fund an update to the Greenbriar Towncenter Initiative


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Councilmember Keisha Lance Bottoms contributes $25,000 match

The Atlanta City Council has unanimously approved legislation sponsored by Councilmember Keisha Lance Bottoms to authorize the City to accept a grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission in the amount of $100,000 to fund a needed update to the Greenbriar Towncenter Livable Communities Initiative (LCI).  Bottoms is contributing $25,000 in matching funds for the study update.

“Economic development and investment in southwest Atlanta is picking up,” said Bottoms. “The Greenbriar Towncenter LCI update gives the community a powerful voice in what the future of this vital commercial area will be.”  This study update will focus heavily on land use, and current and future transportation needs of the area.

The LCI program promotes greater livability, mobility and development alternatives in existing employment and town centers. Directing development towards existing infrastructure areas benefits the region overall and minimize sprawl development. Minimizing sprawl, in turn, potentially reduces the amount of vehicle miles traveled and the air pollution resulting from that travel, according to the 2001 Greenbriar Towncenter Livable Communities Initiative Study and Concept Plan conducted by the Robert Charles Lesser & Company Gibbs Planning Group.

The 15-year update to the Greenbriar Town Center will re-evaluate the LCI study area and assess current and projected future needs of the corridor. Creative ways to generate economic development opportunities in the Greenbriar Mall area, a key goal of the Invest in Southwest Atlanta Task Force, will also be identified.

Public involvement will play a central role in the development of the plan particularly in the identification of a study area’s vision and goals. The plan will include an analysis of existing conditions, a summary of current demographics (employment, housing, income, etc.), an in depth study and analysis of the commercial and residential markets, recommendations on redevelopment and revitalization strategies, conceptual redevelopment plans, as well as analysis and recommendations for land use, zoning and urban design, and transportation. Plan implementation will be guided by an action plan and proposed recommendations

The City of Atlanta saw a great opportunity to study the Greenbriar Mall area in Southwest Atlanta when it developed the Greenbriar Towncenter Livable Communities Initiative in 2001. The area has existing infrastructure that can support development of vacant lands and redevelopment/reuse of existing facilities.

The Greenbriar Mall area is in close proximity to downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield International Airport and the growing residential areas of South Fulton County. The specific study area boundaries are Mt. Gilead/Panther Road on the north, Barge Road on the west and the City limits of Hapeville, College Park and East Point (Tri-Cities) on the south and east. The area is approximately 1.6 square miles. The mall is at the center of the study area, located at the intersection of SR 166 (Langford Parkway) and I-285.

 

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading City of Atlanta accepts $100,000 to fund an update to the Greenbriar Towncenter Initiative

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-22-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now