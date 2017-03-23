Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela Davis Biopic

Photo by

ENTERTAINMENT
Home > ENTERTAINMENT

Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela Davis Biopic

This has the potential to be a remarkable film!


Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

The celebrity biopic is hotter than ever these days, with some of the best well-known and upcoming talent showcasing their acting chops in films about legendary subjects. One of the most important and prolific African American figures is revolutionary activist Angela Davis, whose life has been the topic of a big screen adaptation for several years. Well now it looks like talks of turning her life story into a feature film have picked up once again and actor Forest Whitaker is helping turn it into a reality.

Industry insider Variety was the first to break the exclusive news that Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker has signed on to executive produce a biopic about the life of the incredible Angela Davis. Whitaker has had plenty of success behind the camera, as he was the producer of the critically-acclaimed 2013 film Fruitvale Station starring Michael B. Jordan, as well as director of Waiting to Exhale, producer of A Rage in Harlem and the 2015 indie hit Dope.

The as-yet-untitled film is still in the development stages, so no casting choices, plot or locations have been announced, although with films made by and about black people thriving both critically and financially, this film will probably get started a lot sooner than it would have a few years ago.

The film is being produced in conjunction with Codeblack Films. Codeblack acquired theatrical rights in early 2013 to “Free Angela and All Political Prisoners” and partnered with BET Networks for a theatrical release. The documentary, which debuted at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival, centers on Davis being implicated in murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy in connection with the Marin County Courthouse hostage-taking in 1970, for which she was acquitted two years later. Perhaps this is the aspect of Davis’ life the film will tell, however nothing has been confirmed at press time.

This is exciting news, but all we can think of is who will play Angela Davis in all her glory? Tell us Beauties, do you have any casting ideas on who should play Angela Davis? Let us know!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932986/t-d-jakes-show-cancelled/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933016/dad-stops-fight-honored-atlantic-city/

Angela Davis , angela davis biopic , Celebrity news , Entertainment News , Forest Whitaker , movie news

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela Davis Biopic

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-22-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now