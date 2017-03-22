Who’s the Gorgeous Black Woman Sitting Behind Neil Gorsuch?

Photo by

News
Home > News

Who’s the Gorgeous Black Woman Sitting Behind Neil Gorsuch?

Her name is Mary Elizabeth Taylor, and she’s a long time GOP staffer and operative.


NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

The first best thing so far during Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination hearings with the Senate Judiciary Committee was Sen. Al Franken’s pointed and tough questions for the SCOTUS hopeful.

The second has to undoubtedly be the camera time given to a Black woman seated almost directly behind Gorsuch for each day of his hearings; one we found out is as accomplished as she is beautiful.

Her name is Mary Elizabeth Taylor, and  she currently works for the Trump administration in the White House legislative affairs unit, a liaison between the President and Congress which tries to push the President’s agenda through the legislative branches.

Why she’s been given such a prominent role when Heavy.com reports she’s not a lead staffer on Gorsuch’s nomination team . . . well, we’ll leave that to you.

Taylor’s career in Washington reportedly began while she was in college. She started by interning in the Senate in July 2006 while at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania where she received a B.A. in political science.

Taylor was also an intern for Koch Industries (yes, the company run by the politically powerful Koch Brothers) during college and also interned in the Washington Nationals marketing department.

Taylor was also a Public Policy Leadership Fellow at the Fund for American Studies (TFAS) after graduating. The Fund for American Study’s mission is to develop “leaders for a free society;” it was established in 1967 by former New Jersey Governor Charles Edison, the son of Thomas Edison.

Taylor has also worked for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and was an assistant in the Senate Republican Cloakroom, where politicians often make deals outside official meetings. She currently works under Amy Swonger, a longtime lobbyist who also worked for Sen. McConnell in the past. Taylor also reportedly works closely with Makan Delrahim, the lead staffer on Gorsuch’s nomination team.

SOURCE: Heavy, Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Trump Names Neil Gorsuch As First U.S. Supreme Court Nominee

NAACP Legal Defense Fund Explains Opposition To Gorsuch Nomination

 

 

Koch Brothers , Mary Elizabeth Taylor , Mitch McConnell , neil gorsuch , SCOTUS , Supreme Court nomination

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Who’s the Gorgeous Black Woman Sitting Behind Neil Gorsuch?

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-22-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now