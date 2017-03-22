Newsletter
Lollapalooza Announce 2017 Line-up: Chance The Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd and Many More


Mary L. Datcher, Chicago Defender Sr. Staff Writer
Lollapalooza returns with another powerhouse lineup led by headliners Chance The Rapper, The Killers, Muse, Arcade Fire, The xx, Lorde, blink-182, DJ Snake, and Justice, delivering a diverse roster of some of the most exciting artists in today’s music landscape. After a historic 25th Anniversary, the world-class festival will return with four full days of music and over 170 bands in Chicago’s crown jewel, Grant Park, August 3-6.  View the full lineup and lineup-by-day here.

 2017 delivers a hero’s homecoming for recent Grammy-winner Chance The Rapper, a coveted performance from rock hit machine and Lolla veterans The Killers, alongside triumphant appearances from Muse, headlining for the first time in six years, and Arcade Fire, returning to command the main stage for their third performance in the festival’s 13-year Chicago history.

 Lollapalooza also welcomes heavy hitters including alt-J, Cage The Elephant, The Head and The Heart, Ryan Adams, Liam Gallagher, Phantogram and Spoon, while continuing to deliver fans artist discovery performances with hot new acts including Rag’n’Bone Man, Maggie Mae, 6lack, Sampha and Jain.

Hip hop’s hottest stars will also take the stage, including Wiz Khalifa, Run the Jewels, Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Joey Bada$$, Noname, Russ, Machine Gun Kelly and Amine, while dance fans revel in performances from Kaskade, Porter Robinson, Zeds Dead, Crystal Castles, and many more.

 4-Day General Admission Tickets sold out on March 21.  A limited number of 1-Day General Admission Tickets ($120 + fees), 1-Day VIP Tickets ($650 + fees), and for the first time 1-Day Platinum Tickets ($2,800, fees included) will be available for purchase today, March 22 at 10am CT.  A limited number of 4-Day VIP Tickets ($2,200 + fees), 4-Day Platinum Tickets ($4,200, fees included) and Official Hotel Packages are also available at Lollapalooza.com.

  

Lollapalooza welcomes music fans of all ages, including kids. Children 10-years-old and younger will be admitted free of charge with a ticket-holding adult.

Fans worldwide who can’t make it to Grant Park can watch The Official 2017 Lollapalooza Live Broadcast on Red Bull TV, which is distributed digitally for free on the web at redbull.tv, connected TVs, smartphones and tablets as well as Lollapalooza.com. A full schedule of performances will be announced this summer on Lollapalooza.com

Lollapalooza 2017 is generously sponsored by Red Bull Sound Select, Bud Light, Pepsi, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, BMI, Toyota, Citi and Cupcake Vineyards.

 
Continue reading Lollapalooza Announce 2017 Line-up: Chance The Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd and Many More

