Home

Atlanta City Council Adopts Councilmember Kwanza Hall’s Repeal of 40 Outdated Ordinances


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

On Monday, Atlanta City Council passed Councilmember Kwanza Hall’s legislation that would repeal 40 of the 96 sections in the Atlanta Municipal Code’s Quality of Life Chapter that are unconstitutional or that are pre-empted by state law. The original legislation introduced in July would have repealed the entire Chapter of so-called “Quality of Life” ordinances. During a work session last month, council members in attendance expressed interest in moving quickly to repeal those sections which are no longer useful.

 “Our justice system is not working for non-violent offenders,” said Hall. “By repealing the 40 ordinances identified by our law department, we are taking the first step to align our laws and policies with best practices in 21st Century policing and justice reform. I look forward to working with my colleagues to implement thoughtful reform that keeps our communities safe while reducing the strain on our justice system for issues that are related to public health and poverty.”

 ARTICLE I. – IN GENERAL

·         Sec. 106-1. – Loitering around railroad tracks or shops; swinging onto trains.

      

ARTICLE III. – OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC ORDER

·         Sec. 106-87. – Treasure hunts.

·         Sec. 106-89. – Residential picketing.

                       

DIVISION 2. – GAMBLING AND RELATED OFFENSES

·         Sec. 106-151. – Playing or betting at game of chance in public place.

·         Sec. 106-152. – Maintenance of place for betting on races.

·         Sec. 106-153. – Pinball and other coin-operated machines.

·         Sec. 106-154. – Use of wheel or other device.

·         Sec. 106-155. – Turf exchanges and pool selling.

·         Sec. 106-156. – Buying or selling pools or making or taking books on horse races.

·         Sec. 106-157. – Giving or taking money to bet on horse races.

·         Sec. 106-158. – Bookmaking, pool selling, loitering to give or receive racing news, to bet.

·         Sec. 106-159. – Operation of tickers.

·         Sec. 106-160. – Conducting numbers game.

·         Sec. 106-161. – Possession of tickets of numbers game.

·         Sec. 106-162. – Purchase or possession of lottery tickets.

·         Sec. 106-163. – Seizure of properties used in connection with lottery or gambling house.

·         Sec. 106-164. – Vehicles used in connection with lottery or gambling house.

           

DIVISION 3. – DRUGS AND OTHER CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES

·         Sec. 106-181. – Model glue.

·         Sec. 106-183. – Aftershave lotion.

ARTICLE VI. – WEAPON CONTROL

DIVISION 2. – REGISTRATION, SALE AND DISPOSITION

·         Sec. 106-266. – Definitions.

·         Sec. 106-267. – Identification of purchaser.

·         Sec. 106-268. – Certificate of approval.

·         Sec. 106-269. – Permanent records to be maintained.

·         Sec. 106-270. – Records subject to inspection by bureau of police services.

·         Sec. 106-271. – Fingerprint record to be maintained.

·         Sec. 106-272. – Compliance by dealer and purchaser.

·         Sec. 106-273. – Sale, distribution of replica firearms prohibited.

DIVISION 3. – POSSESSION AND USE

·         Sec. 106-305. – Sale or display in show windows visible from streets.

·         Sec. 106-306. – Knives, razors, similar weapons.

DIVISION 4. – ALIENS

·         Sec. 106-326. – Registration required by aliens possessing firearms.

·         Sec. 106-327. – Disposition; permit required.

·         Sec. 106-328. – Application for permit to dispose of firearm.

·         Sec. 106-329. – Notice of purchase, possession to be given to mayor or designee.

·         Sec. 106-330. – Enforcement of division.

DIVISION 5. – PISTOLS

·         Sec. 106-351. – Definitions.

·         Sec. 106-352. – Dealer’s license—Required.

·         Sec. 106-353. – Same—Application.

·         Sec. 106-354. – Same—Approval, disapproval of application.

DIVISION 6. – ASSAULT WEAPONS

·         Sec. 106-376. – Definitions.

·         Sec. 106-377. – Sale or display prohibited.

 

A subsequent work session will be held on March 21 from 2-4pm to address the issue of reclassification of possession of marijuana.

 

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Atlanta City Council Adopts Councilmember Kwanza Hall’s Repeal of 40 Outdated Ordinances

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-15-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now