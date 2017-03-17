Home

Councilmember Natalyn Archibong hosts 16th annual Focus Upon Senior Services (F.U.S.S.) Seminar


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Free seminar to help District 5 seniors save money and protect their assets

Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong will host her 16th annual F.U.S.S. (Focus Upon Senior Services) seminar from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Drew Charter School, located at 301 East Lake Boulevard S.E.

 The annual seminar informs District 5 seniors about government services and money-saving discounts.  The free seminar is for senior citizens in East Atlanta, Kirkwood, East Lake, Lake Claire, Edgewood, Reynoldstown, Cabbagetown, North Ormewood Park, and all other seniors living in Council District 5.

 Various city departments, county officials, and senior-based agencies will answer questions, give advice, and make suggestions.

 “Senior residents are encouraged to attend and learn about homestead exemptions, housing rehabilitation programs, senior discounts, and other resources,” Archibong said. “We want to do everything we can to help make sure that our seniors are aware of the benefits afforded to them as they try to manage on a fixed income. Over the years, this event has proven to be a popular seminar for many of our elderly residents and their caregivers. I am extremely excited to present F.U.S.S. for the 16th consecutive year!”

 Invited guests include:

 District 83 State Representative Howard Mosby, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling, DeKalb County Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry, DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson, Fulton County Commissioners, DeKalb County Commissioners, Georgia Power, the Atlanta Regional Commission, Commission on Aging, Senior Connections, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, GA Legal Services, AARP, ATL311, Meals On Wheels, Neighbor in Need, City of Atlanta-Fire Rescue Department, the Atlanta Police Department, and the City of Atlanta’s departments of Watershed Management and Public Works.

 For more information, please call Councilmember Archibong at (404) 546-FUSS (3877).

