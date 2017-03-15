Original
Atlanta Judge awards Kordell Stewart $3M from blogger who defamed him


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Celebrity High profile Attorney, Antavius Weems, managing partner of The Weems Law Firm, has announced the award of a$3 Million Dollar Judgment for his client, NFL Legend, Kordell “Slash” Stewart.

Mr. Stewart, a 10 year veteran of the NFL, has decided to join other high-profile celebrities Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner, Erin Andrews and Sean Penn in holding reckless journalists, bloggers and paparazzi liable and responsible for what they print, say and sell.  “The actions of these irresponsible people are harmful and damaging the brand that I and others like me, have worked very hard for”, says Mr. Stewart.

Stewart himself has been the subject of various rumors that range from him overspending in a lavish lifestyle, to homosexuality, to buying television network BET, to him splurging on a private island. Initially he allowed the rumors to simply subside, however, after recently having become the target of an irresponsible blogger who not only lied on him, but also targeted his minor son, whom Stewart has custody of, Kordell had reached his breaking point.

“Mr. Stewart has chosen a public life, and understands clearly that a large part of that comes with people targeting you for profit-true or not.  However, Mr. Stewart became concerned when his minor son became the target of these people, say Attorney Antavius Weems, Kordell Stewart’s Attorney.  “I was a Journalism/Communications major in college, so I knew that the ethical standards were gravely being violated,” says Kordell Stewart himself.  He says that It was time that he took action–and action is exactly what he took.

Mr. Stewart has successfully sued an irresponsible journalist, and attached you will find the result of that action– A $3 Million Dollar Judgment  against the blogger who blatantly lied and defamed him.  However, for Mr. Stewart, this is not a Judgment against a person, but it is a judgment in support of a movement.  A Movement to restore ethics, dignity and quality into journalism and communications.  Stewart pleads “If you want to write a story about me, contact my team and lets get good, quality and accurate information.  Bad journalism, if that is what you were calling it-will not be tolerated.  And my son and family are off limits.  That will get you sued.  Trust me”.

Kordell Stewart will be filing another action soon.  In fact, some well-known names will also be sued.  “Just because you are a celebrity yourself does not exclude you from the rules of journalism,” says Stewart.  In fact, Stewart believes that it makes you even more liable, because you know exactly the harm and damage that reckless behavior can cause.

