Community Spotlight: Amena Karim

As we dig deeper into solutions for making the tech world more diverse and inclusive in color and gender, it’s important to celebrate those who have successfully broken digital barriers. Amena Karim, a Chicago native who currently lives in the South Shore area with her 14-year-old daughter, is an international businesswoman who is working in the cutting edge software space of smart home technology. Although she recently joined Netatmo, a well-known brand in the European market and based in Paris, France, Karim has more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience in mobile connected technology at companies such as Motorola and US Cellular. At Netatmo, a startup that launched in 2011, she leads the marketing strategy for the United States, Latin America, and Canada.
“We’re all based in France, so that’s where our research and development, engineers, human resources, and the folks who make the products are,” said Karim. “I go often, and the greatest thing for me is the whole cycle of product development from its inception to getting it into the hands of consumers.”
Netatmo’s products make your home more connected and safe through the simple use of a mobile app. From any location, you can access a face-recognition security system or a climate control monitor.
Amena Karim in Paris.
“We were one of the first companies to have face recognition for indoor security. It learns who the people are in your home. It will profile me. I’m saying me, but it could be my daughter, my babysitter, my family member. But if it’s a face that’s unfamiliar, you will get a motion indicator via your smartphone indicating that someone is in your home that’s unidentified,” said Karim.
Karim may often be on the go jet setting around the Americas for her tech gig, but she also remains active in her South Shore community as a Special Services Area (SSA) Commissioner. Appointed by former Mayor Daley 2011 and again by Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2014 and 2016, Karim and seven others in SSA #42 take on district beautification projects, special events, and other commercial and economic development initiatives.
“Every year we throw South Shore festivals that draw a lot of big names. It’s just to take pride in your community and have the opportunity to walk to a concert without going to Lincoln Park, Ravinia or downtown when you can enjoy the beautiful venues within South Shore,” said Karim. “When you’re part of a community, there’s always a purpose. There’s shared goals and common interests, and that’s what the FSA 42 is supposed to represent.”
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden.
Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place.
Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit.
Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff.
In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson.
<blockquote>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p>
</blockquote>
<p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p>
<p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>