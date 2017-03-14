Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set For Dramatic Thriller ‘.38’

Photo by

ENTERTAINMENT
Home > ENTERTAINMENT

Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set For Dramatic Thriller ‘.38’

With a cast this talented, this may be a movie to look forward to.


Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

A bit of exciting casting news was just revealed involving a trio of Black Hollywood favorites, Terrence Howard, Paula Patton and Mike Epps. All three have recently signed on to star in a new film that is described as reminiscent of 2005’s Oscar-winning film Crash, which also starred Howard.

The dramatic crime thriller .38 has just announced its stars and fans of Terrence Howard, Paula Patton and Mike Epps will be very happy to learn that they will be starring together in a film surrounding the St. Louis police department. While Howard is known for playing a slew of dramatic roles, it will be nice to see both Patton and Epps step out of their respective comfort zones (hers rom-coms, his comedy) to dig deep into this police thriller.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the casting news of .38 and they also included a full synopsis of the film, as well as when and where it is expected to start shooting.

The .38 synopsis reads:

Described as a sort of End of Watch’meets-‘Crash,’ ‘.38’ tracks a rookie cop on the mean streets of St. Louis as he spends his first night on the job and, after a brutal killing occurs, sees up close the bonds of loyalty, work and family that bind together the cops, both black and white.

Howard will play a detective whose daughter goes missing on the fateful night.

Epps will portray a seasoned cop who has a family connection to a neighborhood gang leader and who doesn’t think much of the rookie.

Patton, who is in negotiations for the movie, will play Epps’ partner, who has to console the daughter of a murdered man but then joins other cops as they track down the killer.

At press time, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in May in Thomasville, Georgia, which is conveniently around the same time that Howard’s hit FOX series Empire wraps up its third season, set to return on March 22.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2931947/issa-rae-officially-reveals-premiere-date-for-insecure-season-two/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2931950/check-out-the-explosive-trailer-for-braxton-family-values-season-six/

.38 movie , Celebrity news , Entertainment News , Mike Epps , movie news , Paula Patton , terrence howard

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set For Dramatic Thriller ‘.38’

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-15-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now