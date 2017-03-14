Michelle Obama Shows Us How To Power Lunch In Style

Michelle Obama gave us a corporate look while in New York City with husband, Former President Barack Obama. The power couple were spotted serving some serious corporate streetstyle while having lunch with Bono at Upland Restaurant in the Gramercy area of New York City.
While Barack looks fantastic, we can’t get over how fabulous Michelle’s ensemble looks and is so perfect for a slay day in the office.
She donned a white and blue button down and paired it with a denim colored jacket and black high waist pants. Cute! She kept it simple with black heels and an Alexander Wang black bag. I’m feeling her oversized black earrings. Check her out stopping the busy New York streets!
Michelle Obama is the idea of goals with this no makeup, makeup look. The soft makeup includes a pink lip to add a little color to her face. We show you how to get the look, here.
This corporate style is certain to close deals. Talk about a powerful lunch look!
DON’T MISS:
#BlackGirlMagic: Michelle Obama Wrote Yara Shahidi’s College Recommendations!
George W. Bush Opens Up About His Affection For Michelle Obama
GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama’s Stylish Winter Wear
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
24 photos Launch gallery
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
1. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 1 of 24
2. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 2 of 24
3. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 3 of 24
4. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 4 of 24
5. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 5 of 24
6. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 6 of 24
7. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 7 of 24
8. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 8 of 24
9. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 9 of 24
10. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 10 of 24
11. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 11 of 24
12. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 12 of 24
13. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 13 of 24
14. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 14 of 24
15. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 15 of 24
16. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 16 of 24
17. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 17 of 24
18. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 18 of 24
19. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 19 of 24
20. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 20 of 24
21. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 21 of 24
22. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 22 of 24
23. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 23 of 24
24. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 24 of 24
comments – Add Yours