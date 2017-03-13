Carolyn Rush, Wife of U.S. Rep. Bobby L. Rush Passes At 68

Mr. and Mrs. Rush enjoy the congressman’s birthday celebration hosted by Rainbow PUSH. Photo: Mary L. Datcher
CHICAGO – With great sadness, U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (IL-01) announced the passing of his wife of Carolyn, 68, who died this morning of congestive heart failure at the University of Chicago Hospital.
“Today I have lost my best friend, the love of my life, my confidant and my best half,” said Rep. Rush, who was at her bedside, along with her children, when she died. “This one of the most difficult days of my life. If there is any comfort at all, it is in knowing that Carolyn is no longer suffering and that she has returned to our Father in Heaven. I will always cherish her. She was everything to me. I am devastated.”
He also said, “I want to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support over the last several months as Carolyn’s health faded. I want to commend the University of Chicago’s medical staff who provided excellent care for her for the duration of her illness.
“I also express my sincerest appreciation to my colleagues in Congress, and to my constituents for understanding why it was so important for me to be with my wife when I also had to be in Washington. Choosing to be with her until the very end was really no choice for me at all. As her husband it was my duty and as a man of God it was also my responsibility to be by her side,” Rush reflected. “Carolyn never left my side when I was diagnosed with cancer. She’s the reason I’m still here. I will forever miss my friend.”
Born May 27, 1949 in Memphis, TN, Carolyn Rush moved to Chicago at an early age. She graduated from Hirsch High School and later graduated with high honors with a Bachelors of Art in Organizational Leadership from Roosevelt University in Chicago. In addition to her work as a community organizer, precinct captain and political strategist in many campaigns, she was also instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement working to end discrimination in housing and employment.
Mrs. Rush and her husband Congressman Bobby Rush, have a blended family of seven children (one son is deceased), and 11 grandchildren. The couple were married for 36 years. Funeral arrangements are pending and there is no further information at this time.
Information provided by the Communications Office of U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush.
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden.
Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place.
Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit.
Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff.
In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson.
<blockquote>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p>
</blockquote>
<p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p>
<p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>