Robert Abbott Sengstacke Memorial Services
Where: Logan Center of the Arts
University of Chicago Campus
915 E. 60th Street
Chicago 60637
When: March 26th 3-6pm
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the
Chicago Defender Charities, Inc.
700 East Oakwood Blvd. 5th Floor
Chicago Illinois, 60653
“In honor of Robert A. Sengstacke”
