HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To The White House

Do we really need to relive this nightmare that we can't seem to get out of?

Danielle Jennings
Sigh. As a large majority of the country is still trying to shake the nightmare of the Trump administration, which consistently proves that real life is scarier than fiction, HBO has decided to jump in the ring and make us relive the 2016 election all over again.

Industry insider Deadline was the first to break the news that cable giant HBO is reportedly working on a miniseries about Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House. So not only will Americans have to deal with his real life reign of terror, now we can see it all unfold on our TV screens…gee, thanks.

The full statement about the as-yet-untitled project reads:

Donald Trump’s unconventional presidential campaign and improbable victory over Hillary Clinton is getting a miniseries treatment by HBO. The project will chronicle Trump’s road to victory in the 2016 presidential election in one of the most stunning political upsets of all time. Jay Roach is on board to direct and executive produce, with Playtone’s Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman executive producing. The trio also worked together on the Emmy-winning 2012 HBO film ‘Game Change’ about the 2008 presidential campaign of John McCain — which, like Trump, featured an outsider and media star in VP candidate Sarah Palin.

Since the miniseries is still in the very early stages, there has been no announcement made about any possible casting choices or if it will play as a serious drama or satire. HBO has consistently proven itself to be one of the most groundbreaking networks in terms of original programming, but this project may be like picking at an open wound. Do we really want/need to see the circus of the 2016 election and the subsequent victory of Trump all over again so soon? Time and viewers will certainly tell.

 

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

