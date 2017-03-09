Prominent Photojournalist and Former Chicago Defender Editor, Robert A. Sengstacke Dies At 73

Celebrated Photojournalist and former Chicago Defender Editor, Robert A. Sengstacke
It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of former Chicago Defender Editor, Robert A. Sengstacke at 73.
Robert A. Sengstacke, an award-winning photojournalist and one of America’s foremost photographic artists passed away on March 7, 2017 after a long illness. Sengstacke has captured the famous and the infamous, the saint and the sinner, kings and the common man. His photographs and profiles have appeared in LIFE, Ebony, Jet, Essence, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Houston Post, The Chicago Tribune and Spike Lee’s School Daze as well as his photograph of Dr. Martin Luther King that was featured on the set of Patti LaBelle’s TV sitcom Out All Night.
Born in Chicago, he was the second child of three sons born to John and Myrtle Sengstacke. Robert’s father, John H.H. Sengstacke was the owner and Publisher of the Chicago Defender Newspaper, and he was the grand-nephew and namesake of the newspaper’s founder, Robert Sengstacke Abbott.
In following his family’s legacy, he would become the Chicago Defender’s head photographer and editor, Muhammad Speaks first non-Muslim staff photographer; Artist-in-residence at Fisk University; General Manager and Publisher of the Memphis Tri-State Defender; Photo assignments for Eastman-Kodak Co., and photographer for the Phil Donahue Show. He later served as President of Senstacke Newspapers and a former editor of the Chicago Daily Defender.
As a prominent photographer, his works featuring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. have been displayed at the Statue of Liberty, in addition to being displayed at the renowned Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.
Other institutions such as Stanford University, The Smithsonian Institution; The DuSable Museum of African American History, The Museum of Science of Industry, Spellman College, the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) Circle Campus the University of Illinois Urbana campus and the University of Minnesota, among many others.
Sengstacke also maintained a video production company that produced over 50 mini-documentaries.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Sengstacke and their two children, Domenic and Jasmine, his first wife, VeeLa Sengstacke-Gonzales and their children Myiti, Omhari and Hasani. Their oldest son, Saief made his transition in 2009. His daughter-in-law Shantella, his grandchildren, Imani, Malahni and Montrel and a host of loving family members and close friends.
This article will be updated as more information on Mr. Sengstacke’s homegoing services are available.
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden.
Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place.
Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit.
Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff.
In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson.
<blockquote>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p>
</blockquote>
<p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>