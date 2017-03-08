On-line Cheating Is Dangerous. Just Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

Dear Dr. Karen:

My husband and I have been married only 11 months. Since the beginning of this relationship we have had arguments almost every day. I admit I start most of them. I get mad at him so easily when he doesn’t do what I want, or leaves me home to go with his friends to nightclubs.

Yesterday I found out that he is on a on-line dating site. This is not the first time he has done this. He has even made contact with some of these women. Today he said, “I love you, but I’m not in love with you.” I still love him and want to be with him. I want to repair our marriage, but maybe we should separate since we’ve tried to make it work and failed so many times. I am wondering if I should stay with him and try to work it out.

Wondering

Dear Wondering:

You need to learn the meaning of the word “but.” Everything that comes before the “but” is sugar to make the medicine go down easier. Everything that comes after the “but” is the medicine. “I love you, but I’m not in love with you,” means “I am not in love with you.”

The word “but” should always go off in your head like a gunshot. Pay close attention to what follows. This is the part that matters. You wanted to get married, but you had problems in your relationship from the beginning. You ignored the “buts” while you were dating, now you are stuck with the case of the “buts.” Don’t ignore them now.

*Why is it so difficult to let go when it’s time?

