Obama Reportedly ‘Exasperated’ By Trump’s Wiretapping Claims

Photo by

News
Home > News

Obama Reportedly ‘Exasperated’ By Trump’s Wiretapping Claims

Our beloved 44th president has yet to directly address the BS, though.

Posted 3 hours ago.


NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

In the latest “dis mofo” news, President Barack Obama is irked, annoyed and exasperated in response to Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 44thth President wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower, a claim Trump made last weekend, according to sources close to the former president. Some media outlets say that the first African-American president was “livid.”

Either way, it’s hard not to see how Obama wouldn’t be a bit upset after his successor called him a “bad (or sick) guy” while basically saying he has no integrity.

Though we have not heard from the president directly, a spokesperson for Obama said the claims were “simply false” on the same day the outrageous allegations were released. His aides have also spoken out on social media and television pushing back on what they deem a ridiculous narrative.

Ben Rhodes, a former top national security aide to Obama, said in a Twitter message that “no president can order a wiretap” and added, “Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you.”

CNN reports that Presidents Trump and Obama have not spoken since Inauguration Day, and things look to have gone sour between the two although Trump said that their relationship was “warm” after he won the election.

Trump, as you recall, was one of the main purveyors of the “birther” theory which sought to undermine Obama’s presidency by alleging that he was not born in this country.

In a widely-released parody Twitter site, the alleged reason that former President Obama has not responded to Trump is because Michelle Obama is not having it.

SOURCE: CNN

SEE ALSO:

Here’s Why Trump Is Accusing Obama Of Wiretapping

Trumpcare Gets Slammed On Social Media

 

Barack Obama , Donald Trump , Wiretapping

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Obama Reportedly ‘Exasperated’ By Trump’s Wiretapping Claims

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-08-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now