Obama Reportedly ‘Exasperated’ By Trump’s Wiretapping Claims

In the latest “dis mofo” news, President Barack Obama is irked, annoyed and exasperated in response to Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 44thth President wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower, a claim Trump made last weekend, according to sources close to the former president. Some media outlets say that the first African-American president was “livid.”

Either way, it’s hard not to see how Obama wouldn’t be a bit upset after his successor called him a “bad (or sick) guy” while basically saying he has no integrity.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Though we have not heard from the president directly, a spokesperson for Obama said the claims were “simply false” on the same day the outrageous allegations were released. His aides have also spoken out on social media and television pushing back on what they deem a ridiculous narrative.

Ben Rhodes, a former top national security aide to Obama, said in a Twitter message that “no president can order a wiretap” and added, “Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you.”

No President can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you. https://t.co/lEVscjkzSw — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 4, 2017

CNN reports that Presidents Trump and Obama have not spoken since Inauguration Day, and things look to have gone sour between the two although Trump said that their relationship was “warm” after he won the election.

Trump, as you recall, was one of the main purveyors of the “birther” theory which sought to undermine Obama’s presidency by alleging that he was not born in this country.

In a widely-released parody Twitter site, the alleged reason that former President Obama has not responded to Trump is because Michelle Obama is not having it.

SOURCE: CNN

SEE ALSO:

Here’s Why Trump Is Accusing Obama Of Wiretapping

Trumpcare Gets Slammed On Social Media

Also On The Chicago Defender: