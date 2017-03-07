Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki Minaj + Remy Ma Beef

A few weeks have passed and social media, fans and those in the music industry still can’t seem to get enough of the epic rap beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma. In the past couple of weeks, there have been two diss tracks and an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show by Remy Ma, semi topless photos and partying videos of Nicki Minaj as she traipsed around PFW, social media shade from her ex Meek Mill and now Minaj’s other ex-boyfriend and longtime collaborator Safaree Samuels finally made his own visit to The Wendy Williams Show to discuss everything that has been going on.
Source: Mike Pont/ FilmMagic / Getty
On Tuesday’s episode of her self-titled talk show, Wendy Williams had Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend of 12 years, and the man who played a major part in her songs and overall success, Safaree Samuels on the show. The interview ran just over 11 minutes, but in that short time Williams tried every tactic she could to get him to spill all the messiness he knew about his ex to no avail.
Safaree took the high road and managed to dodge a lot of the more damaging questions about Minaj and refrained from bashing her. There was one piece of information he revealed that co-signs what Remy Ma was saying in regards to Minaj trying to stop her money. Safaree told Williams that Minaj and her team tried in vain to stop him from appearing on the show, but he came anyway.
He also detailed just how Minaj and Meek Mill came to be, by way of his introduction, including when he started to realize that there was more than friendship going on between them while he was putting the finishing touches on Minaj’s album. He ended the interview by saying, “Do what’s right, you know what I did,” which was prompted by Williams when she asked him to say whatever he wanted to Minaj directly to the camera.
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden.
Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place.
Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit.
Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff.
In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson.
<blockquote>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p>
</blockquote>
<p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p>
<p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>