MARTA service quality and performance right on track

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority received superior ratings on a recent consumer survey, the agency announced today.
Measured across 51 categories in a semi-annual Quality of Service poll, the multimodal transit system received high marks for bus/rail safety, cleanliness, service reliability and for MARTA front-line employees such as bus operators, station attendants, and police personnel were also favorably ranked by customers.
Based on a 10-point scale, MARTA customers and visitors were asked to share their opinions about system conditions, information and communications, convenience, comfort and security. The Office of Research & Analysis revealed that 81 percent of the survey respondents said that they were either satisfied or very satisfied with MARTA.
“These results demonstrate clear and compelling evidence that MARTA and our employees continue to elevate standards and are committed to routine excellence on a daily basis,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith T. Parker. “Our priority is to provide a safe, efficient transit system that is both responsive to and reflective of the communities it serves.”
The top five attributes for MARTA rail stations earning a score of 8.5 or more include the lighting of various station areas, system announcement frequency, temperature controls, working escalators and train maintenance. Similarly, the evaluations of the bus system that registered 8.9 or better incorporate operator performance, accurate signage, driving safety and maintenance upgrades.
The QOS survey report, compiled from over 2,000 interviews and data collected in 2016, helps design project initiatives to increase ridership and chart MARTA’s path for the immediate future. Margin of error is +/-4.2 percent.
