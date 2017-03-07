Atlanta City Council passes resolution to determine an appropriate way in which to Honor John Lewis

On Monday, March 6, 2017, the Atlanta City Council unanimously passed a Resolution authored by Councilmember Andre Dickens and cosponsored by all Council Members to create a Task Force to determine an appropriate manner in which to honor Congressman John Lewis, such as renaming a street or naming or dedicating a public place such as a building, plaza, park or other similar public place.
“John Lewis is an American icon and I look forward to working with this Task Force to determine an appropriate way in which to honor him and his place in Atlanta’s role in the Civil Rights Movement and as a Congressional leader,” said Dickens.
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
24 photos Launch gallery
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
1. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 1 of 24
2. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 2 of 24
3. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 3 of 24
4. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 4 of 24
5. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 5 of 24
6. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 6 of 24
7. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 7 of 24
8. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 8 of 24
9. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 9 of 24
10. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 10 of 24
11. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 11 of 24
12. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 12 of 24
13. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 13 of 24
14. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 14 of 24
15. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 15 of 24
16. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 16 of 24
17. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 17 of 24
18. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 18 of 24
19. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 19 of 24
20. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 20 of 24
21. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender 21 of 24
22. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 22 of 24
23. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 23 of 24
24. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell SpeechSource:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender 24 of 24
comments – Add Yours