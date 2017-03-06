Sisters In The Cockpit: Two Black Women Make Historic Flight

Sisters In The Cockpit: Two Black Women Make Historic Flight

Dawn Cook and Stephanie Johnson flew Delta Airline’s first mainline flight with two black female pilots in the flight deck.

Anyone who has ever flown knows that the pilot usually greets passengers when they disembark the plane.

Imagine folks’ surprise when the persons meeting passengers is not one, but two black women emerging from the cockpit. Well, that’s exactly what happened last weekend when two Delta A320/319 pilots made history, flying Delta’s first mainline flight with two black female pilots in the flight deck.

Atlanta-based First Officer Dawn Cook learned that Detroit-based Captain Stephanie Johnson, Delta’s first African-American female captain, would be flying out of Detroit last Sunday and reached out to Johnson to help facilitate the historic flight. Johnson, had already made history by becoming the airline’s first African-American female captain.

After they arrived in Las Vegas as the pilots of Flight 555, Cook posted a photo of the two on Facebook to commemorate the occasion.

I feel a great sense of responsibility to be a positive role model,” said Johnson, reports USA Today. “There are so few women in this profession and too many women who still don’t think of it as a career option. When I was hired by Northwest Airlines, there were 12 African-American women airline pilots in the country at the major airlines, and I knew all of their names.

Congrats sisters!!!

SOURCE: USA Today

