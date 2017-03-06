Fulton County hosts AIRSERVE recruitments at South Fulton Career Center

Fulton County will host an AIRSERV recruitment to hire Custodial Services Supervisors, Janitorial Floor Care Services Supervisors and Floor Technicians. The recruitment will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the South Fulton Career Center located at 5710 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, GA 30349
Minimum requirements for the positions include:
Custodial Services Supervisors
High School Diploma or GED
Some college course work or equivalent experience preferred
2 years customer service experience
Must be 18 years of age or older
Must submit to a drug screen
Must meet all the requirements to receive required airport security badge and
customs seal, including a successful completion of a background check and
10 year work history.
Janitorial Floor Care Services Supervisors
High School degree required.
Prior Experience Desirable:
4 – 5 years Supervisory Floor Care experience
Experienced custodial supervisor with proven development skills
Experience in large building service contracts
Maintain driver’s license and acceptable driving record in order to operate
contractor vehicles.
Must pass drug screen and background checks
Must be able to satisfy security requirements for airport access
Must be 18-years of age or older
Must meet all the requirements to receive required airport security
badge and customs seal, including a successful completion of a
background check and 10 year work history.
Floor Technicians
High School Degree or G.E.D. preferred
Knowledge of floor care equipment and use is preferred
Must be able to read and write to facilitate proper communication with others
Mathematical ability required. Must be able to perform simple mathematical calculations
Job seekers interested in attending the recruitment must register to attend the event by emailing a resume to Jason.Lane@fultoncountryga.gov or call 404-613-6381. Background checks and drug test requirements must be met to qualify for employment.
Citizens in need of reasonable accommodations due to a disability including communications in an alternative format should contact the Disability Liaison in the Housing and Community Development Department at (404) 613-7944. For Georgia Relay Access, dial 711.
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden.
Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place.
Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit.
Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff.
In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson.
<blockquote>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p>
</blockquote>
<p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p>
<p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>