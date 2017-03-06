Chance the Rapper ‘Steps Up and Steps Out’ Donates $1 million to CPS

After an attempt to discuss the CPS budget shortfall of $215 million with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner last week, Chance the Rapper held a press conference this afternoon at Westcott Elementary in the South Side’s Chatham community.

The frustration was hard to hide as he left the Illinois State building, saying his meeting with the Governor was ‘vague’. Not losing ground, the 23-year-old rap artist said an announcement would be made on Monday.

His organization, Social Works sent a press release out in the morning, alerting press an official announcement will be made at the elementary school that was one of the budget casualties on CPS list. Westcott Elementary is slated to lose $96,840 of its allocated funding.

Excited at the presence of their local hero, the students are safely kept in their classroom as press descend on Chance’s press conference announcing his donation of $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. The life-size check symbolizes his dedication of maintaining the district’s art programming alive.

Although, his donation is a long way from settling the $215 million deficit that CPS faces, it showed Chancellor Bennett’s ability to ‘step-up-to-the-plate’ and put his ‘money where his mouth’ is–a gesture some of Chicago’s most prominent business people fail to do.

