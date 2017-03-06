Chance The Rapper Meets With Governor Over Cuts To Chicago Public Schools

Photo by

News
Home > News

Chance The Rapper Meets With Governor Over Cuts To Chicago Public Schools

Though the 23-year-old recent Grammy winner said the pol gave him vague answers about funding, he vows to continue to fight.

Posted 6 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Chance the Rapper met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday to discuss drastic cuts to Chicago public schools.

He gave me a lot of vague answers, so we’ll see what happens,” the rapper born Chancellor Bennett said while talking to reporters after the meeting

ABC-7 reports that Chicago Public schools announced a freeze on $46 million in discretionary money in early February after Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed a $215 million funding bill in December that schools were depending on to ease their pension burden.

The frozen funds were originally earmarked for new textbooks, technology and field trips and non-salary staff. Now the money will go toward a pension payment due at the end of June.

The impetus for the meeting came about after the governor congratulated the rapper for his three Grammy wins last month. The rapper asked for a meeting and one was set up.

I’m meeting privately with the governor Wednesday,” the Windy City native tweeted Monday. “The two of us will address funding education in Chicago. I’m eager to hear his ideas.” The meeting was moved to Friday.

After the 40-minute meeting when speaking with reporters, Chance noted that he was just a native Chicagoan who cared.

I’m not a politician, I’m not here-I’m here because I’m a dad, I’m an after school teacher. You know what I’m saying? I care about the kids,” Chance said.

All in all, though, he said he was disappointed by the results, saying he was “flustered” over the politicians “vague answers.”

“He asked me where the $215 million was going to come from,” said Chance.

Yet, the rapper took to Twitter after the meeting promising to continue the fight, saying, in part, “Monday morning I’ll have a plan.”

The governor said the two exchanged contact information and plan to talk more to work out a solution.

SOURCE: ABC-7 Chicago

SEE ALSO:

Chance The Rapper Rents Out Critically Acclaimed Film Get Out For The Hood

Chance The Rapper Models Obama-Inspired Clothing Line

 

Bruce Rauner , Chance The Rapper , Chicago , chicago public schools

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Chance The Rapper Meets With Governor Over Cuts To Chicago Public Schools

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-01-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now