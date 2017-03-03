Sports
The #TNTBulls strike again with 94-87 W over Warriors

Sports by #TheBIGS
Let’s start by saying thank you to the basketball gods for the blessing that is the “NBA on TNT” Thursday night nationally televised games.

When the Bulls are featured they transform from the .500 team with a laundry list of internal issues that we have come to know, into the 1996 Bulls.

So when the Warriors made their way to the “Madhouse on Madison” last night in a “NBA on TNT” featured match-up, they weren’t just facing a Bulls team looking to pull themselves back over the .500 mark after getting hammered by the Denver Nuggets 125-107 just two nights earlier. They were facing a Bulls team on a 17 game home winning streak in Thursday night TNT nationally televised games.

As bizarre as that seems to be, it held true, and after stunning the Durant-less Warriors 94-87, the Bulls streak of wins in Thursday night nationally televised TNT games is now at 18.

Strong performances from Jimmy Butler, who poured in 22pts 5 boards and 6 dimes, helped give the Bulls their 5th win in 6 games. Bobby Portis looked very good as continues to strive in his role replacing recently traded Taj Gibson adding a “dbl dbl” with 17pts and 13 boards.

The W was huge for two reasons. The Bulls are now back over the .500 mark at 31-30 and now move into the 6th spot in the playoff picture in the eastern conference.

Check the video above for postgame reaction from Fred Hoiberg and Jimmy Butler.

