MARTA Hosts Citywide Listening Sessions

During the month of March, City of Atlanta residents will have a chance to let MARTA officials know their vision for expanded bus and transit services during citywide MORE MARTA Listening Sessions.
On select dates from March 7 through March 28, attendees can participate in the scheduled MORE MARTA meetings—an interactive listening session that provides residents with an opportunity to share ideas on the Authority’s future expansion and service enhancement projects fueled by the recently passed half-penny tax referendum.
Below are the scheduled MORE MARTA Listening Sessions:
Tuesday, March 7
Rosel Fann Recreation Center
365 Cleveland Ave., SE
Atlanta, Ga. 30354
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 78
Wednesday, March 8
The Agape Community Center
2353 Bolton Road, NW
Atlanta, Ga. 30327
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 60
Thursday, March 9
Helene Mills
515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave.
Atlanta, Ga. 30312
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 3
Tuesday, March 21
Cascade United Methodist Church
3144 Cascade Road, SW
Atlanta, Ga. 30311
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 71
Wednesday, March 22
Cathedral of St. Phillip
2477 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, Ga. 30305
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 110
Thursday, March 23
Big Bethel AME Fellowship Hall
220 Auburn Ave.
Atlanta, Ga. 30303
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Riding MARTA: Take Bus Route 3
For more details, visit www.itsmarta.com/expandmarta or contact MOREMARTA@itsmarta.com
