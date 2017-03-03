Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs, Anger + Chris Responds

Billboard Exposes Chris Brown's Ongoing Battles With Drugs, Anger + Chris Responds

This Billiboard article shed light on what many have known for a very long time.

Posted 2 hours ago.


Danielle Jennings
Since the horrific 2009 incident where he physically assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna, R&B star Chris Brown has been on a continuous downward spiral. There have been multiple arrests, pressed charges, messy breakups, online fights and numerous attacks on the media, but Billboard has released a detailed account of just how deep and serious Brown’s problems are.

NYLON Midnight Garden Party

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty


In a new article on its website, Billboard released a detailed exposé about Chris Brown’s ongoing downward spiral stemming from drug use and anger issues. The lengthy, in-depth read features direct quotes from former employees of Brown, as well as his friends and former associates. To put it mildly, the article is scathing, however it reveals a truth that many have known for quite a while and that many fans would like to pretend doesn’t exist…Chris Brown needs serious help.

As the article made the rounds on social media, #TeamBreezy (as expected) fiercely defended Brown against the numerous claims in the article, citing a media witch hunt and fake friends as the culprits. Meanwhile, Brown’s critics pointed out that a large portion of the article revealed what they have been saying for years.

Aside from claims describing his heavy drug use in detail, including cocaine, Molly, marijuana, Xanax and “lean,” there is also a detailed account of Brown’s increasing anger issues, where both the men and women in his life have been the victim of his verbal and physical attacks.

As expected, Brown has released two videos on social media addressing the article and refuting its claims. In the first, he says that it is nothing more than a ploy by the media to dim the light he has when he has new projects on the horizon. The second vid gives credit to his fans for finding out the so-called identity of the anonymous sources interviewed for the article. There is one thing certain about the entire piece and that is the fact that Brown has serious issues that have been glossed over by the overwhelming amount of “yes men” in his camp for the last several years.

You can read an excerpt of the Billboard interview BELOW:

On a Monday morning around this time in 2016, Chris Brown woke up and sparked a blunt. He had fallen asleep on a bright red sectional sofa in the living room of his $4.35 million mansion. It’s where he would pass out most evenings. Lately, says a former employee who was accustomed to scenes like this, Brown had trouble sleeping in his master bedroom upstairs and would instead watch sci-fi movies all through the night. Empty Styrofoam cups littered the table, a sign that Brown — who hadn’t been taking his medication for the bipolar II condition he had been diagnosed with in 2014 — had likely also been sipping lean (a mixture of promethazine/codeine syrup and a soft drink), his comedown of choice after a coke or Molly binge. Brown scrolled through Instagram, hunting for clues about the status of his ex, the 28-year-old model Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown’s response videos are BELOW:

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown speaks on allegations that his "downward spiral" is because of drug abuse #ClapBackSeason

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown says his fans done found out the identity of the alleged mole in his group 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

