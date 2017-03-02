Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave Chappelle Comedy Special

About three years ago Dave Chappelle triumphantly returned to the stage, performing his stand-up comedy around the country for adoring fans who had missed him when he voluntarily went off the grid after the end of his iconic Comedy Central classic sketch comedy series, TheChappelle Show. If you weren’t lucky enough to see him live, don’t worry because Chappelle and Netlfix have you covered.
Source: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty
Late last year it was announced that Netflix and Dave Chappelle had teamed up to release three stand-up comedy specials featuring Chappelle that would air exclusively on the streaming service. Well now the official premiere date of the specials has been revealed by Netflix, including a teaser trailer to get fans excited.
According to Shadow and Act, March 21 is the date that Dave Chappelle fans should mark on their calendars because that is when the comedian’s highly-anticipated comedy special is set to drop.
The official release about the Dave Chappelle/Netflix collaboration reads:
Dave Chappelle is bringing his blistering brand of comedy to Netflix, with three all-new stand-up specials. Chappelle and director Stan Lathan are producing an original stand-up comedy special exclusively for Netflix, with its premiere date now set for March 21, 2017.
Two additional never-before-seen specials come directly from Chappelle’s personal comedy vault. Directed by Lathan and filmed at Austin City Limits and The Hollywood Palladium, these represent Chappelle’s first concert specials in 12 years and are slated to be released simultaneously.
“Dave Chappelle is a legendary voice in comedy — searing, vital, and now more than ever, essential,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentary and Comedy, in a previous statement. “Dave’s three new specials promise to be some of the most anticipated events in comedy, and we are honored he will mark his global return on Netflix.”
Chappelle is coming off his highly-praised Saturday Night Live hosting debut back in November, where his opening monologue set social media ablaze as the country was just coming to terms with the results of the 2016 presidential election. With all that is going on right now we could definitely use more than a few laughs and there are few more qualified than Dave Chappelle. Welcome back!
You can check out the teaser trailer for Chappelle’s Netflix comedy special BELOW:
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden.
Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place.
Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit.
Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff.
In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson.
<blockquote>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p>
</blockquote>
<p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p>
<p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>