‘Moonlight’ Eclipses White Liberal Shade

I ‘ve seen Moonlight three times. And each time, the movie theater was packed with lots of White women, which came as no real surprise; they love a good story about Black pain and triumph.
White folks are often fascinated by stories about Black folks in the ‘hood, in prison and in other cages––feel good stories about those who survive the destructive conditions of birth. But it seems that many of them, liberals in particular, are less interested in Black stories that end in tragedy, or Black stories that are tragedy personified, or most significantly, the idea of Blackness as tragedy in the fiction of American post-racial discourse.
As I have previously written, I am wary of White liberals. Even those who have read Michelle Alexander‘s The New Jim Crow and Ta-Nehisi Coates‘s Between The World and Me, or watch Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black and Ava DuVernay‘s 13th while doing the electric slide with Tim Wise, who has been repeatedly accused of lifting words and intellectual ideas from Black activists and thinkers without proper citation.
As such, I was less concerned with the sea of White liberals that surrounded me as I watched Moonlight. This story is not theirs to tell, nor is it their story to discuss.
Indeed, White liberals are onlookers at what happens in the closed spaces within Black communities that have been wrecked and ruined by the War on Drugs, Reaganomics, and unrelenting anti-Black state violence. They aren’t at the center of this gorgeous story of Black sexuality, queer masculinities, and manhood. Nor are they the target audience for a tale that far exceeds any depiction of Black men as sexual beasts with rapacious lusts for White women or as “thugs” who rob and kill their own without any substantial examination of the pathologies that lead to crime.
The White liberal disrespect is not new
Moonlight gave us a fresh wind, and White liberals caught a whiff. I know because each time I watched it, I noticed Black folks, especially Black queer men, lingering in their seats—meditating and ruminating on what we had just witnessed. Meanwhile White folks scurried off without any tangible or easily identifiable connections to the beautiful and complex tableaux that had just been projected on the screen. They left with the same quickness as White women who clutch their purses or lock their car doors when they see Black men.
However, I think it important to consider what happened Sunday at the Oscars. The film–which based on a play called In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by a Black gay man named Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Barry Jenkins, a Black man, and edited by Joi McMillon, a Black woman who worked alongside Nat Sanders–was devastatingly disrespected by the Academy and its White liberal representatives.
But that disrespect is nothing new. It’s the same disrespect that many Black people experience from some Whites who believe they do not resemble racists. They are liberal, nice, and good. Blacks are told to be thankful that they aren’t as depraved as their counterparts.
Still, those same White liberals tried to hand the Best Picture Oscar to a forgettable White film. We have seen La La Land before—albeit in different iterations. Yet it is honored over and over again. Meanwhile, Moonlight in all its glory, nuance and complexity tells a singular story about Black life, Black childhood, Black boyhood, Black ‘hoods, Black sexuality, Black queerness, and Black masculinity.
White liberals reward themselves for rehashing the same narratives. But Black artists are charged with telling new stories, told to rewrite the “stories,” or lies in the Black cultural sense; and to imagine and re-imagine a world where Black characters like Juan, Chiron and Teresa are free to live and have being.
Whites in La La Land
After the La La Land cast accepted the Oscar for Best Picture, they quickly heard disorienting news from Jordan Horowitz, who stated emphatically, “No, there’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture. There was a mistake. Moonlight won best picture. This is not a joke. Moonlight won best picture. I’m afraid they read the wrong thing. This is not a joke.”
The error very well may have been a human one––what is to be gained from humiliating the cast of La La Land? However, the moment was loaded. Considering how many times Black people lost out on something they so deserved, to watch it bestowed upon our folk in such a way, one could not help but to at least fantasize that Black Jesus and the ancestors snatched the honor back from the undeserving hands of White artists and placed it where it belongs.
But as others have noted, Black folks must question and critically assess the cultural significance of this honor, which comes from an institution that has a longstanding history of demonizing Black art and artists, and overlooking, if not invisibilizing, Black actors and actresses. We need not look too far. Just recall #OscarsSoWhite. Perhaps it is useful for us to pay close attention to Barry Jenkins’ words during his acceptance speech:
“You know, there was a time when I thought this movie was impossible, because I couldn’t bring it to fruition. I couldn’t bring myself to tell another story. And so everybody behind me on this stage said, ‘No, that is not acceptable.’ So I just want to thank everybody up here behind me. Everybody out there in that room. Because we didn’t do this. You guys chose us. Thank you for the choice. I appreciate it. Much love.”
The Academy and White liberals will continue to do what they do. And Black artists and Black people must do what we know best: We must choose us.
Ahmad Greene-Hayes is a doctoral student in the Departments of Religion and African American Studies at Princeton University. He also currently serves as an inaugural cohort fellow of the Just Beginnings Collaborative (2016-2018), where his project, Children of Combahee works to eradicate child sexual abuse in Black churches. Follow him @_BrothaG.
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
91 photos Launch gallery
1. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
1 of 91
2. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
2 of 91
3. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
3 of 91
4. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
4 of 91
5. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
5 of 91
6. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
6 of 91
7. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
7 of 91
8. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L Datcher
8 of 91
9. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
9 of 91
10. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
10 of 91
11. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
11 of 91
12. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
12 of 91
13. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
13 of 91
14. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
14 of 91
15. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
15 of 91
16. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
16 of 91
17. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
17 of 91
18. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
18 of 91
19. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
19 of 91
20. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
20 of 91
21. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
21 of 91
22. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
22 of 91
23. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
23 of 91
24. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
24 of 91
25. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
25 of 91
26. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
26 of 91
27. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
27 of 91
28. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
28 of 91
29. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
29 of 91
30. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
30 of 91
31. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
31 of 91
32. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
32 of 91
33. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
33 of 91
34. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
34 of 91
35. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
35 of 91
36. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
36 of 91
37. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
37 of 91
38. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
38 of 91
39. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
39 of 91
40. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
40 of 91
41. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
41 of 91
42. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
42 of 91
43. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
43 of 91
44. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
44 of 91
45. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
45 of 91
46. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
46 of 91
47. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
47 of 91
48. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
48 of 91
49. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
49 of 91
50. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
50 of 91
51. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
51 of 91
52. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
52 of 91
53. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
53 of 91
54. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
54 of 91
55. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
55 of 91
56. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
56 of 91
57. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
57 of 91
58. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
58 of 91
59. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
59 of 91
60. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
60 of 91
61. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
61 of 91
62. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
62 of 91
63. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
63 of 91
64. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
64 of 91
65. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
65 of 91
66. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
66 of 91
67. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
67 of 91
68. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
68 of 91
69. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
69 of 91
70. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
70 of 91
71. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
71 of 91
72. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
72 of 91
73. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
73 of 91
74. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
74 of 91
75. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
75 of 91
76. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
76 of 91
77. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
77 of 91
78. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
78 of 91
79. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
79 of 91
80. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
80 of 91
81. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
81 of 91
82. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
82 of 91
83. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
83 of 91
84. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
84 of 91
85. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
85 of 91
86. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
86 of 91
87. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
87 of 91
88. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
88 of 91
89. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
89 of 91
90. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
90 of 91
91. img_16651-1
91 of 91