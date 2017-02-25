Bellamy at the World Championships in Poland. He was the champ at 1997 kg Freestyle Division B
Q&A: Octavius Bellamy: Making High School Wrestling Shine Bright
The Chicago Defender had a candid conversation with Assistant Coach for the Oak Park River Forest High School Wrestling team Octavius Bellamy. He’s an integral part of the wrestling coach staff in the Western suburb—a husband, a father and a proud member Omega Psi Phi, Inc.
His story is inspirational and uplifting to many students who had the pleasure of being coached and mentored by Coach Bellamy. He is celebrating his 10th year with the high school and the three-time defending Class 3A champion state title. They are currently in the middle of Dual Team Sectionals, so it’s been a busy season for the coach.
How did you become a wrestling coach and teacher?
In 2002, one of my frat brothers had called me and told me that another frat brother at Englewood H.S. needed an assistant coach. I had been doing social services jobs, so I had my degree and was still looking for a niche. They knew I was a wrestler. I wrestled in college at Chicago State U. I went up there and he ended up quitting that year, the school hired me as a full-time coach. I worked there for three years–that was my first coaching job.
Was CSU your main collegiate institution?
I’m from Miami originally. I came up here on a wrestling scholarship and never been up in Chicago. I was at the national tournament for juniors and seniors. A coach came up to me after a loss. I was bummed out. He said he liked my spirit and offered me a scholarship to go to CSU. I didn’t even know anything about the school and said, ‘Yes!’ I’ve been here ever since.
What town were you born and raised in?
Miami, Fla. I’m from there. I attended Miami Carroll City Senior High.
To have that conversation with a coach from CSU from up North, was there any other schools that had prospected you?
I was a D3 college in Minnesota, I had signed a ‘letter of intent’ to go there but they did without legal consent from my mom. They didn’t hold me to it when I got another offer from a D1 college, University of Minnesota-Lawrence.
How many African-Americans are really involved with the wrestling sport?
It’s a lot of wrestlers of color. When I got into it I didn’t know the sport was as big as it was. The trend has been being that it’s a white boy sport, but there are so many African-Americans in the sport.
While you’re attending CSU, what was your influence on balance both personal and studies? When young people are away from familiar surroundings and away from home, they can get caught up.
I did. My first year, I was 17, I was in Chicago and the first time on my own. I was just learning myself and I went down that road. I had freedom for the first-time, I started hanging out and trying to be ‘cool.’ Coach Derrick Hardy told me if I didn’t get my grades right, he would send me back to Florida. There was no way I could go back to Florida. My mom had moved to a rural, small town from Miami. I knew I couldn’t stay with her in my senior year in high school, so I moved with my aunt in Miami.
I graduated with the BA in Psychology. I wanted to take a break and began to do social work, which were the only jobs that seemed available.
When got into it and I figured out this is very hard. I guess depressing work, you start to see and the life stories. How hard people have it–do I really want to pursue this? I didn’t want to pursue it. I was a permanent sub at Englewood and I was a wrestling coach for the rest of the year.
So, I went back to get my master’s in 2005-06. I became a student-teacher at Oak Park River Forest High School. I was going to National-Louis University and they assigned me a school near me. As soon as I got into the building, they found out that I was a wrestling coach. I had finished with Englewood H.S. in 2005 and was doing my assistant coaching at Triton College.
Since I was there and they knew what my goals were. Coach Powell was the coach at the time and he was happy to have me. He heard good things about me around the circuit and would love to welcome me on the coaching staff.
It was about being in the right place at the right time with the right degree. Also, the right sport. It was kind of perfect.
Coach Bellamy has a conversation with OPRF Junior, Elijah Osit.
What are the benefits being a wrestling coach and what are the challenges?
The benefits you get to help kids. Wrestling for me changed my life. I was a kid from inner-city Miami and didn’t have a lot of aspirations as far as seeing the world. I wanted to be a fireman. All of a sudden, I get into this sport and it changed my life. I should give back and that’s one of the big benefits–having kids and letting them dream. ‘Hey man, this right here can change your life. You can go get a degree, you can take care of your family. You can travel the world if you want. You can be a champion.’
Every young kid wants to be a champion. That’s one of the big things you can be as part of the success. If they’re not champions, you just help them learn the value of hard work. Setting your goals and putting your all into it. I think those are some of the benefits — molding men is one of the biggest benefits.
The challenges are finding a way to reach different kids. They are changing now. When I was young, you did something because an adult said it. Now, because you said it, it doesn’t work anymore. What is this kid’s values? You must find a different way to communicate. That’s the biggest challenge. Trying to find a way to reach different kids–it’s not a cookie-cutter program anymore.
Trying to get them accountable for something bigger than themselves–trying to get a kid to see pass that. You can’t just eat candy and pizza, you’re an athlete. You can’t stay up all night playing video games and then come to an early morning practice to give it your all. You should go to school and get decent grades–B’s and A’s to go to these schools. They don’t care if you’re just a good wrestler. To get them to grow up fast to accept the big amount of responsibility to play one of the hardest sports. It’s not a lot of fanfare. The workouts are private, nobody is cheering you on–a lot of private time.
How many students go off to college on scholarships?
A lot of them. We had about 13 seniors last year that went off to different schools–not all D1. Some Division 2-3, junior colleges. Most of our D-1 guys received some form of a scholarship. Division 2 don’t give scholarships, they may receive academic waivers. We have a couple D-3 scholarships. Some in junior college to get their grades up to go on to become a D-1. We’ve been very successful–some of our guys are in Big 10. Some chose football–University of Indiana.
Lastly, how do you create balance between being a coach, a teacher and your personal life?
(He laughs) You want to talk to my wife and say that it is balanced. I try to be present in the time that I have. I think that’s one of the big lessons that I’ve learned. If I’m at home, then I’m focusing on my family. I try to enjoy that time and make sure they know, I’m there so that I’m not half in and half out. When at school, I’m doing school work–watching videos–and making sure I’m taking work home.
We have two kids together. She has a seven-and six-year-old and then we have a two-year-old and a nine-month old. Then I have a 13-year-old that comes every other weekend.
When I’m in practice, I’m trying to give my all to those guys. I’m an assistant coach, I’m not going to be the coach to reach out to after hours. When I get home, I have four kids and a wife that I must dedicate my time to. That’s been my biggest thing–take care of your responsibilities when you’re there so that one doesn’t bleed into the other. That’s been my recipe in balancing everything.
1. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
1 of 91
2. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
2 of 91
3. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
3 of 91
4. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
4 of 91
5. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
5 of 91
6. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
6 of 91
7. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
7 of 91
8. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L Datcher
8 of 91
9. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
9 of 91
10. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
10 of 91
11. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
11 of 91
12. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
12 of 91
13. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
13 of 91
14. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
14 of 91
15. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
15 of 91
16. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
16 of 91
17. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
17 of 91
18. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
18 of 91
19. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
19 of 91
20. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
20 of 91
21. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
21 of 91
22. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
22 of 91
23. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
23 of 91
24. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
24 of 91
25. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
25 of 91
26. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
26 of 91
27. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
27 of 91
28. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
28 of 91
29. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
29 of 91
30. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
30 of 91
31. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
31 of 91
32. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
32 of 91
33. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
33 of 91
34. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
34 of 91
35. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
35 of 91
36. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
36 of 91
37. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
37 of 91
38. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
38 of 91
39. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
39 of 91
40. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
40 of 91
41. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
41 of 91
42. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Mary L. Datcher
42 of 91
43. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
43 of 91
44. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
44 of 91
45. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
45 of 91
46. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
46 of 91
47. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
47 of 91
48. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
48 of 91
49. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
49 of 91
50. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
50 of 91
51. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
51 of 91
52. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
52 of 91
53. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
53 of 91
54. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
54 of 91
55. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
55 of 91
56. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
56 of 91
57. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
57 of 91
58. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
58 of 91
59. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
59 of 91
60. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
60 of 91
61. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
61 of 91
62. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
62 of 91
63. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
63 of 91
64. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
64 of 91
65. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
65 of 91
66. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
66 of 91
67. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
67 of 91
68. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
68 of 91
69. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
69 of 91
70. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
70 of 91
71. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
71 of 91
72. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
72 of 91
73. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
73 of 91
74. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
74 of 91
75. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
75 of 91
76. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
76 of 91
77. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
77 of 91
78. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
78 of 91
79. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
79 of 91
80. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
80 of 91
81. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
81 of 91
82. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
82 of 91
83. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
83 of 91
84. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
84 of 91
85. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garica
85 of 91
86. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
86 of 91
87. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
87 of 91
88. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
88 of 91
89. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
89 of 91
90. Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
Source:Tito Garcia
90 of 91
91. img_16651-1
91 of 91
Continue reading Q&A: Octavius Bellamy: Making High School Wrestling Shine Bright
Photos: Chicago Football Classic 2016 Highlights
The 2016 Chicago Football Classic celebrated a weekend of festivities including the kick-off reception of the President's Reception on Thursday at the South Shore Cultural Center leading to the game on Saturday, September 10 at Soldiers Field.
Clark Atlanta University vs. Central State University premiered on the green field as various dignitaries, community leaders, sponsors and fans enjoyed the game on a beautiful, sunny afternoon.
Here's some key photo highlights to enjoy from live entertainment, scholarship presentations, the pre-game high school bands, football play and the traditional suite hopping.