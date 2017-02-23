You Thought Beyonce Was Crazy In Love? Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

Dear Dr. Karen:

I am single, never been married and have a great career. A year ago I met a man on my way to work and we became instant friends. At first he did not tell me he was married. I found this out later. When I questioned him, he admitted it, saying they were “separated”.

Recently I received a call from him saying that it was over and he promised not to take her back and boom we were together again. There is one serious problem. He refuses to go out in public with me. All he wants to do is book a room and chat about his situation.

After much complaining by me, we went to a movie. He would not walk beside me and even in the movie he was distant. A few weeks ago he stopped calling. Now he wants to come back. I am tired of this situation, but I still enjoy his company. Am I crazy in Love?

~ Crazy In Love

Dear Crazy In Love:

Some things in relationships should be as clear as a multiplication table. You have said three things about Mr. X. He won’t take you out in public, he won’t introduce you to friends and the wife keeps appearing in his life. Please do the math!

Any number multiplied by zero is still zero. Three times zero is zero. If this was a question on an exam, you would have the answer. You are wasting your time with a 0. There’s your answer!

*I think we have all been crazy in love at some point in our life. Do you agree? I know I have! But, maybe not this crazy.

***Dr. Karen R. January is an expert in youth development as well as male-female relationships. Her new book, ¨Lessons Mama Never Taught Me,¨ profiles 10 women and the mistakes they made in parenting, love and life. It can be purchased at Amazon.com. Please send your questions to Dr. Karen at askdrjanuary@gmail.com.

Visit her website: www.drkaykay.com

FB: drkayj Twitter: @drkjanuary

