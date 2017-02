TheBIGS: Kezo Brown drops 26pts, Simeon crowned City Champions after beating Morgan Park 68-64

It was exactly what the people wanted, “The Battle of Vincennes Pt. 3”, this time with the Chicago Public League Championship crown on the line.

The game wouldn’t disappoint as the two squads went down tot he wire in what is sure to be considered of the classic games in the history of the Chicago Public League.

“It feels like heaven!” said Simeon’s Kezo Brown, after leading his team in scoring with 26pts on the way to a thrilling 68-64 victory over their rivals, the Morgan Park Mustangs.

Kezo, who was sidelined most of last season with a medical issue, looked every bit of the big time player that he was touted to be when he made his first appearance as a Wolverine during his freshman year. His scrappy play gave Simeon the edge they needed in order to grab their second straight CPS Championship.

Visibly locked in from the opening tip, Kezo showed that type of competitiveness that’s fit for a Champion. “I just wanted to go out there and win it for my teammates, my family and everybody.” he said, when talking about his approach entering this game.

“Next is State!” Kezo said when asked about his goals moving forward.

For Simeon Coach Robert Smith, he continues to add to his illustrious career and continues to cement his legacy as one of the best coaches in Chicago Basketball history.

Take a look at the video above to catch the Simeon Wolverine’s celebrating their 2017 Chicago Public League Championship.

