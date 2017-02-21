ComEd Introduces High School Students To ‘Solar Spotlight’ STEM Program

The start of Black History Month is non-stop with many companies and organizations hosting programs to engage young people in various ways.

ComEd welcomed Chicago and Rockford high school students representing community groups, youth organizations and schools for its annual Black History Month campaign, ”Solar Spotlight”, a STEM program.

The hands-on activities introduced students to company employee volunteers in preparation for learning how to design a 7-foot solar-powered Art Installation. Over the course of two weeks, students explored STEM through the emerging worlds of science, art and solar energy through some forms of African-American history.

Kevin Woods, 15 and a freshman at Gilford High School in Rockford, Illinois, had enjoyed his time participating and says it’s been a fun experience.

“We got to learn a lot of things — creating — which is something I like to do,” he said. “Building these experiences and learning about new people that can help connect you with internships. That’ll help me in college.”

Professional guest speakers: Dr. Rashid Kamau interactive presentations on ancient Egyptian culture; Creative Director for The Movement Worldwide, Shala provided students insight on the emerging worlds of art, science, solar artwork and hieroglyphics.

As teams branched off and students worked actively with other students from other schools and organizations, some were fascinated at the opportunities that careers in STEM can present.

As one of many female students in attendance, 17-year-old Traja Williams’ goal is to become a chemical engineer. ComEd’s program was beneficial for her.

“We learned about STEM and how solar energy can benefit the community. It’s added to my knowledge because engineering as a whole needs more female engineers.”

ComEd executives, Sr. VP of External Affairs Melissa Washington, and VP of Distribution of Operations Isaac Akridge were on hand with encouragement and awards to hand out to each student participant before they closed out the program.

Over the next couple of weeks, Black History Month will be ending, but for many high school students, the knowledge shared and learned will be lasting.

